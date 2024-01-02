Share
News

Airliner with 379 People Aboard Erupts in Flames After Colliding with Military Plane

 By George C. Upper III  January 2, 2024 at 8:20am
Share

A Japan Airlines A350 burst into flames after colliding with a coast guard aircraft on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport Tuesday, but all 379 people on the passenger plane escaped with their lives.

Five of the six crew members on the coast guard plane died, and 17 Japan Airlines passengers were injured, according to Reuters.

The coast guard aircraft had been on its way to the west coast of the island nation to assist in aid efforts after a powerful earthquake rocked that region Monday, the coast guard told Reuters.

Trending:
Jack Smith Claims Granting Trump Immunity Would Pave the Way for Presidential Murder Orders

“A transport ministry official told a press briefing the JAL plane was attempting to land normally when it collided with the coast guard’s Bombardier-built Dash-8 maritime patrol plane on the runway,” Reuters reported.

One aviation safety expert called the lack of civilian fatalities a “miracle.”

Does flying make you nervous?

“The cabin crew must have done an excellent job. There don’t seem to be any carry-ons. It was a miracle that all the passengers got off,” Paul Hayes, director of air safety at UK-based aviation consultancy Ascend by Cirium, told Reuters.

“I felt a boom like we had hit something and jerked upward the moment we landed,” one passenger on the Japan Airlines flight told the Kyodo news agency, according to Reuters.

“I saw sparks outside the window and the cabin filled with gas and smoke,” the passenger added.

Related:
Kentucky Mom, 41, Winds Up Quadruple Amputee After Routine Surgery - 'I'm Just So Happy to Be Alive'

“This is a great regret as the crew members performed their duties with a strong sense of mission and responsibility for the victims of the disaster area,” Japan’s Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito told Reuters regarding the coast guard members killed.

He added that officials were working to make sure that aid continued to flow to the area affected by the earthquake, despite the fact that the Haneda airport closed for several hours following the collision.

All three of the airport’s runways were later reported open, and investigators continued to look into the cause of the collision.

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Colon Cancer Spiking Dramatically in Young People, Doctors Say It's a 'Medical Mystery'
Airliner with 379 People Aboard Erupts in Flames After Colliding with Military Plane
IDF Announces Commander Who Helped Lead Hamas' October 7 Attack Has Been 'Eliminated'
Anti-Gun Group Faces Investigation Over Door-to-Door Firearms Buyback Drive
Ivanka Trump Enlists Mister Rogers for New Year's Greeting to Make Critical 2024 Point: 'Look for The Helpers'
See more...

Conversation