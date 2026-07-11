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A Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 passenger aircraft, operated by Europe's leading low-cost airline Ryanair, lands at Il Caravaggio International Airport on July 11, 2026, in Orio al Serio, near Bergamo, Italy.
A Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 passenger aircraft, operated by Europe's leading low-cost airline Ryanair, lands at Il Caravaggio International Airport on July 11, 2026, in Orio al Serio, near Bergamo, Italy. (Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images)

Airplane Passenger Partially Sucked Out Dislodged Window, Injured Before Emergency Landing

 By Jack Davis  July 11, 2026 at 12:00pm
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A passenger was almost sucked out of a Boeing 737 commercial airliner on Friday after a window broke.

The incident took place on a Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki, Greece to Memmingen Airport in Germany, according to the BBC.

The head and shoulders of the passenger, said to be a Serbian citizen in his 60s, were hanging outside the plane for several minutes, witnesses said.

A report from ABC News said the man was in a window seat, citing a Greek doctor who treated him on the tarmac.

The doctor said the passenger’s wife held her husband’s feet to prevent him from being pulled out of the plane.

A Greek aviation official said the cause was an uncontained engine failure.

Greek and German media accounts said that a window broke after it was struck by a piece of the plane’s engine, according to the BBC.

“We immediately realized there had been a decompression. There were screams… for a moment I thought someone had accidentally opened the emergency door,” Christina, a passenger, said.

Related:
Massive Search Underway for Missing Boeing 737 That Disappeared from Radar

“The masks dropped and there was a strong smell. The head and shoulders of one passenger were outside the window. Fortunately, he hadn’t taken off his seat belt,” she added.

The 18-year-old plane was operated by Malta Air, a subsidiary of Ryanair.

Ryanair said the flight returned “shortly after take-off when a passenger window dislodged in flight.”

“The aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal. One passenger requested and received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki.”

The victim was receiving treatment at AHEPA University General Hospital in Thessaloniki, the Serbian consulate said, according to Reuters.

In 2018, a similar incident took place on a Boeing 737 flown by Southwest Airlines.

A fan blade on an engine broke and smashed a window, and a 43-year-old passenger died after being partially sucked out of a window.

The National Transportation Safety Board had called on Boeing to redesign the fan cowl structure of its 737 NG models. A 2023 order from the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a redesign by July 2028.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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