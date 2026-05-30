Airport Announces It's Opening Up Mysterious Underground Tunnels: 'Decide for Themselves What's Fact and What's Fiction'

If you’re the conspiratorial type, you probably have a “favorite” conspiracy theory.

From the moon landing to JFK’s assassination, every tin foil hat-wearer has a theory they’re absolutely convinced is true.

Well, one of those famous conspiracy theories will now apparently be put to the test, finally answering the question: “What in the world is going on with Denver International Airport?”

For the unfamiliar, the Denver airport may seem like any other major U.S. air hub.

But for people who’ve actually spent some time taking the sights and sounds of the airport in, something has always felt amiss.

With the airport’s apocalyptic imagery — such as the creepy blue horse statue with blood-red eyes — theories have largely floated around about the airport ever since it was built in 1995.

(It’s noticeable enough that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts once called the airport “creepy.”)

One of the major theories? That there was an underground network of tunnels beneath the airport that was primarily used by anything from “lizard people” to the Illuminati and the New World Order.

Well, now, those theories can officially be put to the test, because Denver International Airport is opening up those tunnels, though not necessarily to debunk conspiracy theorists.

According to Fox News, the Denver airport is actually converting some of these underground tunnels into pedestrian walkways connecting its terminals.

It’s a very pragmatic reason to open these tunnels up — but that doesn’t mean the airport isn’t aware of its reputation.

“This is a big win for Denver’s travelers and for our entire community,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said via statement. “We’ve heard loud and clear that easier, more reliable ways to move between concourses has been a top priority for people traveling in and out of DEN.”

“These new pedestrian walkways would deliver on that — giving folks more flexibility while we continue building one of the best-connected airports in the world,” he added.

“And who knows… maybe along the way, travelers will finally get a closer look at the underground tunnels and decide for themselves what’s fact and what’s fiction.”

Ah, and what about cost? This is worth discussing, because another reason so many conspiracy theories persist about Denver International Airport is because of the bloated price tag attached to building it.

As The Denver Post pointed out in 2020, the Denver airport’s building history is a bit spotty. Not only was the project 16 months overdue, but it went $2 billion over its original $2.9 billion budget.

Thankfully, this tunnel project doesn’t appear — for now — to be billions over budget.

According to People magazine, this project is expected to cost between $300 and $700 million.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

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