Commentary
After Airstrike, Old Biden, Psaki Tweets Emerge, Condemning Trump for Same Thing They Just Did

By Kipp Jones
Published February 26, 2021 at 12:25pm
Old tweets posted by President Joe Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki which condemned former President Donald Trump’s use of military airstrikes are under scrutiny after Biden ordered a strike in Syria on Thursday.

Biden ordered airstrikes against Iranian proxy fighters in the country Thursday evening. The Pentagon said the strikes were a response to rocket attacks against American troops and civilian contractors in Iraq.

“The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement obtained by USA Today.

“At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”

It sounds like some very bad people were reduced to ashes, and that isn’t so terrible. But the issue is that Democrats aren’t supposed to be dropping bombs — not after they criticized Trump relentlessly for green-lighting a similar airstrike in 2017.

Biden had loudly condemned Trump’s use of the military, which he used rather sparingly while in office, on social media. Those posts are still available.

Did Biden even author these tweets? Did he know what he was authorizing on Thursday in Syria? Sadly, we don’t know the answers to those questions.

We know the events from Thursday don’t help an administration that is increasingly playing the role of the inept hypocrite.

Psaki wasn’t thrilled, at least not publicly, when Trump OK’d a tactical strike in the country in retaliation to civilians being murdered by chemical weapons amid the country’s bloody civil war in April of 2017.

“Also what is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country,” she tweeted.

Psaki didn’t have much to say in the way of criticism over Thursday’s attack, at least none that she’s shared publicly. Perhaps she’ll circle back to us at a later date.

Can you imagine being a so-called “progressive” right now?

Do you think Democrats will involve the country in another war before 2024?

Some of these people legitimately thought they were about to have their wages hiked, were convinced they would receive $2,000 in stimulus checks, hopefully their student loans would be forgiven and they would be bathing in reparations money by now.

Instead, they got a snoozing plagiarist who goes to bed early every night, has made kids in “cages” socially acceptable again and took all of five weeks in office to bomb another country.

The leftists over at The Young Turks are in a full meltdown which is eerily reminiscent of their legendary 2016 election crash — which you love to see.

Twitter conservatives not yet purged from Twitter also pointed out the continued duality of Never-Trump Republicans such as David French, who formerly wrote for National Review.

Biden’s first month in office has been one of union job-killing executive orders, a renege on a pledge to give away free cash and now an unpopular foreign policy action. To the most ardent leftists, none of this was supposed to happen.

We can assume from Psaki’s old tweets alone that the president being afforded carte blanche to use the military is perfectly OK, so long as that president is both a Democrat and her boss. For people not struck by cognitive dissonance, the action in Syria — no matter how justified or unjustified — reeks of hypocrisy.

That old criticism of Trump was always about politics, and never about people or policy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
