Share
News

Akron Cancels July 4th Celebrations After Police Shooting; Snow Plows Now Form Desperate Defensive Line Outside Local Precinct

 By Michael Austin  July 3, 2022 at 9:53am
Share

The next major American police shooting controversy has arrived.

Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old black man, was shot and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, in the early hours of Monday morning. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, police fired as many as 90 shots at Walker, leading to the 25-year-old suffering as many as “60 to 80 wounds.”

In response to the shooting, protests are expected to break out in Akron and across the country.

Democratic Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that the city’s patriotic “Rib, White, and Blue Festival,” which was set to begin Friday and run through Monday, July 4th, has been canceled, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

City officials are preparing to release bodycam footage from the incident.

Trending:
Check Your Freezer Now: Ice Cream Brand Linked to Deadly Outbreak

Once the bodycam footage is released, it appears that the city is preparing for violent unrest to follow.

According to WKYC-TV’s Austin Love, snow plows are being used as street barriers around the Akron Police Department.

Should the city hold rioters accountable?

“With the potential of unrest in Akron, snow plows are being used as street barriers surrounding the area of the Akron Police Department. This in the wake of the shooting death of 25 year old Jayland Walker,” Love reported.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the footage is set to be released Sunday afternoon.

“Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will host a press conference 1 p.m. Sunday to talk about Walker’s death and to provide further details and to review video footage of the shooting,” the Journal reported.

“Bodycam video footage will be released immediately after the press conference.”

Bobby DiCello, the attorney for Walker’s family, has reviewed the footage and told the Journal it showcases an “unbelievable scene.”

Related:
Wild Video: Firework Drive-by Shootings Explode in Downtown Minneapolis - Chaos in City That Declared War on Police

According to the Journal, the shooting was preceded by a traffic stop. Walker then drove off, prompting a chase.

At some point, one officer claimed that Walker fired a gun from the car.

Eventually, Walker jumped out of his car and ran, and police chased him on foot until they said Walker presented a “deadly threat.”

It was at that point that the officers opened fire.

The soon-to-be-released bodycam footage will reveal how much of this account turns out to be true.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Shocking Amount Biden's Emergency Oil Reserves Ended Up in China, Europe
Clarence Thomas Impeachment Being Set up by AOC in Must-See Interview
Biden Wins Praise from Chinese State Media for Attacking American Businesses
Akron Cancels July 4th Celebrations After Police Shooting; Snow Plows Now Form Desperate Defensive Line Outside Local Precinct
Canceled Hollywood Star Bursts Into Tears as Conservative Audience Gives Standing Ovation
See more...

Conversation