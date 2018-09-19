Al Gore Compares Trump to a Science Experiment That Needs To Be ‘Terminated Early’

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell spoke with former Vice President Al Gore about global warming in the wake of Hurricane Florence as part of a wide-ranging interview that also touched on the upcoming midterm elections and Gore’s disdain for President Donald Trump.

On global warming, Gore repeated to Mitchell the line he uses in nearly every speech: “Every night on the television news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation.”

“Not only do we have this massive storm hitting the U.S., but simultaneously the Philippines is being slammed by another super typhoon, Mangkhut, Hawaii’s being hit by Tropical Storm Olivia, we just finished the largest fire in the history of California a month ago,” Gore said in the interview, which aired Tuesday.

Gore made no mention of consensus scientific assessments that find no evidence hurricanes are becoming more powerful or frequent. Florence also tracked over “abnormally cold” ocean water, according to temperature data.

One such assessment from 2017 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found it’s “premature to conclude that human activities … have already had a detectable impact on Atlantic hurricane or global tropical cyclone activity.”

Trump thanked first responders and law enforcement for their help with hurricane recovery efforts in the Carolinas and Virginia. The president also expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the storm.

“There’s been a loss of life and may God be with them and their families,” Trump said in a video address released Tuesday evening. “That’s a tough one. It’s tough to understand, but this has been a really difficult period of time for a lot of people.”

Florence’s death toll topped 32 people as flooding continues in the Carolinas. Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding.

Mitchell did not question any of Gore’s climate claims, and eventually the interview turned to the 2018 elections. Gore admitted that Democrats did not do a good job in addressing the “deep concerns and anxieties” of middle-income Americans.

“You’re quite right that the stagnation of middle-income wages for more than 40 years has been largely responsible for this wave of populist authoritarianism that is now present, not only in the United States but in quite a few other countries around the world,” Gore told Mitchell.

“I’m a member of the Democratic Party, and I will say both parties have to respond much more effectively to the deep concerns and anxieties that Americans have been expressing, and they have not gotten the kind of response that’s needed,” he said.

Gore said this failure resulted in Trump’s 2016 election victory. But he also said “this experiment with Trumpism is not going well,” adding he believes there are a growing number of Trump voters who want to restore “checks and balances” by electing Democrats this November.

“You know, in science and medicine some experiments are terminated early for ethical reasons,” Gore said.

The former vice president added, “So these elections this November may turn out to be the beginning of a course correction.”

