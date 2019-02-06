Al Gore Is Mad That Trump Didn’t Discuss His Green Agenda at SOTU: ‘The President Doesn’t Get It’

Former Vice President and climate crusader Al Gore criticized President Donald Trump for touting booming oil and natural gas production during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

And he did it in classic Gore fashion.

“The President doesn’t get it,” Gore tweeted, hammering Trump for not mentioning the “outdated oil and natural gas projects” instead of the “Global Sustainability Revolution.”

The President doesn’t get it. Solar & wind represent the fastest growing job sectors. Costs of renewable electricity are declining rapidly. There is a Global Sustainability Revolution happening & he’s boasting about more dirty & outdated oil and natural gas projects? #SOTU — Al Gore (@algore) February 6, 2019

Trump only briefly mentioned American energy during a speech that ran about 90 minutes, saying the U.S. is “the No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world” and that “for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy.”

The U.S. is expected to become “energy independent” in 2020, according to Energy Department forecasts.

Republicans gave the remarks a standing ovation, while most Democrats sat in silence.

However, Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin stood up, applauded and gave Trump a wink of approval at the mention of American energy.

Manchin’s state is heavily dependent on coal mining.

Gore was among the Democrats unimpressed with Trump’s oil and gas remarks, calling those forms of energy “outdated” compared to solar and wind power, which he sees as the future.

However, hours before Trump’s speech, Energy Secretary Rick Perry presided over the signing of a $10 billion agreement to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Texas.

Under @realdonaldtrump, the State of American Energy is strong. Today, I was proud to witness the historic signing of the final investment decision for the Golden Pass LNG Export Terminal, which is expected to generate more than 45K U.S. jobs and $35B of economic benefits. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/FyCp3JLjwJ — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) February 5, 2019

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs H.E. Saad Al-Kaabi, who also heads the state-owned Qatar Petroleum, and ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods signed the agreement Tuesday, which supporters say will generate $35 billion in economic activity and create 45,000 jobs.

Perry was the “designated survivor” for last night’s address, meaning he remained in an undisclosed, secure location.

Every State of the Union one cabinet member does not attend in case disaster should strike.

