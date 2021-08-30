President Joe Biden created a power vacuum with his poor withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, beginning with the Taliban’s takeover of the country and the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate.

Now, an Osama bin Laden crony has reportedly made his return to his home province in the Nangarhar province after hiding in Pakistan for two decades, according to the New York Post.

Amin ul-Haq, a senior al Qaeda commander and bin Laden’s security chief, had been in hiding since war on terror began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Biden stands by U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan despite the deaths of troops, Psaki says. “A day or a week where you lose 13 service members is the worst day or the worst week of your presidency, and that remains the case” https://t.co/BILxpdUIly pic.twitter.com/6kzwEBUKB1 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 30, 2021

The most disturbing part of his alleged return was the public celebration that accompanied it.

A clip on Twitter allegedly showed ul-Haq pulling up in a white SUV surrounded by cheering crowds and heavy security.

Dr. Amin-ul-Haq, a major al-Qaeda player in Afghanistan, Osama Bin Laden security in charge in Tora Bora, returns to his native Nangarhar province after it fell to the Taliban. Dr. Amin became close to OBL in the 80s when he worked with Abdullah Azzam in Maktaba Akhidmat. pic.twitter.com/IXbZeJ0nZE — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 30, 2021

People even attempted to take selfies with him, treating him like a movie star at a red carpet premiere.

Should Biden be impeached over the Afghanistan crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (43 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In the procession, vehicles could even be seen flying the Taliban flag — serving as a reminder about who is now in control.

Biden said earlier this month that al Qaeda no longer had a presence in Afghanistan, and earned himself a fact check from an unusual suspect: CNN.

“Look, let’s put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone?” Biden falsely claimed, according to the outlet.

“We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as — as well as — getting Osama bin Laden. And we did.”

The establishment media outlet then pointed to remarks from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby made shortly after: “We know that al Qaeda is a presence, as well as ISIS, in Afghanistan, and we’ve talked about that for quite some time.”

While Afghanistan is devolving into a hellscape for many civilians, terrorists now apparently feel compelled to come out of their foxholes and pridefully boast their return.

Gen. McKenzie says “the vast majority of [US Citizens] who wanted to leave” Afghanistan were evacuated pic.twitter.com/8eE6rA0wzF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 30, 2021

The last plane with United States citizens left Kabul today, meaning Americans and Afghans looking to leave the terrorism hotbed are essentially doomed for the time being.

As much as Biden would like to downplay the impact of his military missteps, it will not change the fact that some of the world’s most dangerous people are now home free.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.