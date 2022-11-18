Parler Share
News

Al Roker Suddenly Hospitalized After Doctors Discover Blood Clots

 By George Upper  November 18, 2022 at 10:07am
Parler Share

Long-time “Today” show weather anchor Al Roker revealed Friday morning that he’d been away from the show for two weeks because he was hospitalized for blood clots.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Roker posted a similar message on Twitter.

Trending:
We Have the Photos: Biden's Cheat Sheet Makes Appearance as He Humiliates US Abroad

Roker missed work in September after being diagnosed with COVID and experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to the Boston Herald.

NBC meteorologist Bill Karins filled in on “Today” to cover Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Florida on on Sept. 28.

This time around, his spot has been filled by Dylan Dreyer.

Last year, Roker famously received live on-air the COVID-19 vaccine developed under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program.



“He’s in good spirits,” Savannah Guthrie said on the show this morning, only to be corrected by co-host Hoda Kotb.

“He’s in great spirits,” Kotb said, according to People.

Blood clots are often, but not always, the result of injury, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Related:
Watch: Protesters Defy China's Authoritarian COVID Restrictions - Break Down Barriers

“This process may be triggered by an injury or it can sometimes occur inside blood vessels that don’t have an obvious injury,” according to the organization’s website.

Some COVID-19 cases also result in complications like blood clots.

No specific information regarding the cause of Roker’s condition was reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Al Roker Suddenly Hospitalized After Doctors Discover Blood Clots
Gary Sinise and a Former NBA Star Are Big Winners at Fox News' 'Patriot Awards' Show
Biden Under Fire After Breaking One of His Biggest Campaign Promises with Controversial Court Filing: 'A Dark Moment'
Will Kristi Noem Run for President 2024? Gov Gives Shocking Response to Trump's Announcement
Elon Musk Publicly Hangs Jimmy Fallon Out to Dry After Viral Hashtag Sends the Internet Ablaze
See more...

Conversation