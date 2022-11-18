Al Roker Suddenly Hospitalized After Doctors Discover Blood Clots

Long-time “Today” show weather anchor Al Roker revealed Friday morning that he’d been away from the show for two weeks because he was hospitalized for blood clots.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Roker posted a similar message on Twitter.

Roker missed work in September after being diagnosed with COVID and experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to the Boston Herald.

NBC meteorologist Bill Karins filled in on “Today” to cover Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Florida on on Sept. 28.

This time around, his spot has been filled by Dylan Dreyer.

Last year, Roker famously received live on-air the COVID-19 vaccine developed under former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program.







“He’s in good spirits,” Savannah Guthrie said on the show this morning, only to be corrected by co-host Hoda Kotb.

“He’s in great spirits,” Kotb said, according to People.

Blood clots are often, but not always, the result of injury, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“This process may be triggered by an injury or it can sometimes occur inside blood vessels that don’t have an obvious injury,” according to the organization’s website.

Some COVID-19 cases also result in complications like blood clots.

No specific information regarding the cause of Roker’s condition was reported.

