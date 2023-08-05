Even the most overly generalized, overly simplified recounting of America’s history could be summed up as such:

Some distinguished gentlemen were sick of living under British rule and began to revolt

Some tea was thrown overboard

The American Revolution happened

The Declaration of Independence was signed

Hello, America

Apparently, even that overly generalized, overly simplified recounting of American history is a breadth too much for the notorious, race-baiting Rev. Al Sharpton to grasp.

But don’t take this writer’s word (and loose understanding of American history) for it. Take Sharpton’s own remarks from his Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

Sharpton appeared to discuss former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal issues and latest indictment in regards to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

While Sharpton’s general stance on Trump is nothing to write home about (what else would you expect but “Orange man bad!” from a leftist shill appearing on a leftist mouthpiece of a show?), what is worth a watch, however, is Sharpton’s astounding history lesson below:

“We’re looking at American history” “Can you imagine our reading that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government so they could stay in power?” “This is narcissism with steroids” -⁦@TheRevAl⁩ on ⁦@Morning_Joe⁩ pic.twitter.com/qZqpZj6Zvp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 2, 2023

“I mean, this is just as low as it gets,” Sharpton said about Trump’s three indictments. “I’ve never heard of three cases on one individual in three jurisdictions. So this is serious.

“But on the other side of it, one day our children’s children will read American history. And can you imagine our reading that James Madison or Thomas Jefferson tried to overthrow the government, so they could stay in power?

“That’s who we’re looking at. We’re looking at American history.”

Again, this is a gross generalization, but men like Madison and Jefferson literally did overthrow a government to help found America.

The comments under that MSNBC post were vicious, with virtually every comment pointing out how factually incorrect Sharpton was, to varying degrees of snark.

Unsurprisingly, the specific snippet about Madison and Jefferson was also swiftly picked up by conservative social media, who had an absolute field day at Sharpton’s expense (and deservedly so).

Later in the segment, Sharpton threw in another jab at Trump, making it pretty clear that disparaging Trump was far more important than facts or historic context.

“This is all about him,” Sharpton added. “This is narcissism with steroids.”

Whether you think this is narcissism with a dash of steroid rage or whether you think Trump is being unfairly persecuted with spurious and weaponized charges isn’t even relevant in this instance.

Whatever you may think of the former president, the fact is that Al Sharpton completely and utterly butchered American history just to take a cheap dig at Trump.

And the left’s media lapdogs gobbled up that hyped bit of rhetoric regardless of how factually inaccurate it was. (For evidence, just look at MSNBC’s own self-aggrandizing social media post above.)

The fact that the left would be so willing to bastardize American history just to score some cheap political brownie points should tell you everything you need to know about them — and their current crusade against Trump.

