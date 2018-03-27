The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Al Sharpton’s Half-Brother Charged With Murder In Shooting One Day After Participating In Gun March

By Henry Rodgers
March 27, 2018 at 6:33pm

Print

Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother was charged with murder in a Sunday shooting death in Alabama after participating in Saturday’s anti-gun March For Our Lives, according to a report.

Kenneth Glasgow, 52, was arrested along with another man after Breunia Jennings, 23, was shot in the head in Dothan, Alabama.

Authorities said Glasgow, an ex-convict, was the driver of the car linked to Jennings death.

The passenger of the car Jamie Townes, 26, was also arrested and is reportedly the alleged shooter, the Dothan Eagle reported.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said that Glasgow and Townes were reportedly searching for Jennings because they thought she had stolen Townes’ car.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

When they spotted her, Townes allegedly fired several shots into the vehicle Jennings drove, leaving her dead.

Sharpton and Glasgow have protested together in the past, joining forces to protest the 2013 murder of Trayvon Martin in Florida.

Glasgow also started a ministry called “The Ordinary People Society.”

His group participated in a Saturday anti-gun march in Dothan, one day before he was charged with murder, The Washington Examiner reported.

Do you think he will get the justice he deserves?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Glasgow’s website shows a picture of him with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The website claims his group, “provides a continuum of unconditional acceptance and care to individuals and their families who suffer the effects of drug addiction, mass-incarceration, homelessness, poverty, unemployment, hunger and illness-without regard to race, sex, creed, color, religion or social status.”

“The shooting occurred late Sunday night,” a police spokesman said to The Washington Examiner.

“I do not know where he was prior to the incident.

RELATED: Journalist Attacks Police Officer for Having Gun at Anti-Gun March

“It has been reported by several local outlets that he attended a similar event on Saturday.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Al Sharpton, Alabama, crime, death, police, shooting

By: Henry Rodgers on March 27, 2018 at 6:33pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

iowa state capitol, ar-15

Iowa Legislators Move to Protect Gun Owners by Amending State Constitution

Randy DeSoto

Andy Biggs, Donald Trump, Paul Gosar

GOP Congressmen Issue Ominous Impeachment Warning

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens

Former Supreme Court Justice Says It’s Time to Repeal the Second Amendment

Becky Loggia

Nunes: We Found Links Between Clinton, the Democrat Party, and Russia

Randy DeSoto

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid Reveals Gift ‘I Can Only Imagine’ Father Gave Son

Becky Loggia

David Hogg Displeased After School Listens to Him but Bans HIS Rights

Jack Davis

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

McCabe Admission: Some Answers to Investigators Were ‘Not Fully Accurate’

Rebekah Baker

Mom, Sister of Slain Deputy End up Under Attack Inside Courthouse

Recently Posted