Al Sharpton’s Half-Brother Charged With Murder In Shooting One Day After Participating In Gun March

Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother was charged with murder in a Sunday shooting death in Alabama after participating in Saturday’s anti-gun March For Our Lives, according to a report.

Kenneth Glasgow, 52, was arrested along with another man after Breunia Jennings, 23, was shot in the head in Dothan, Alabama.

Authorities said Glasgow, an ex-convict, was the driver of the car linked to Jennings death.

The passenger of the car Jamie Townes, 26, was also arrested and is reportedly the alleged shooter, the Dothan Eagle reported.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said that Glasgow and Townes were reportedly searching for Jennings because they thought she had stolen Townes’ car.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

When they spotted her, Townes allegedly fired several shots into the vehicle Jennings drove, leaving her dead.

Sharpton and Glasgow have protested together in the past, joining forces to protest the 2013 murder of Trayvon Martin in Florida.

Glasgow also started a ministry called “The Ordinary People Society.”

His group participated in a Saturday anti-gun march in Dothan, one day before he was charged with murder, The Washington Examiner reported.

Do you think he will get the justice he deserves? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Glasgow’s website shows a picture of him with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The website claims his group, “provides a continuum of unconditional acceptance and care to individuals and their families who suffer the effects of drug addiction, mass-incarceration, homelessness, poverty, unemployment, hunger and illness-without regard to race, sex, creed, color, religion or social status.”

“The shooting occurred late Sunday night,” a police spokesman said to The Washington Examiner.

“I do not know where he was prior to the incident.

RELATED: Journalist Attacks Police Officer for Having Gun at Anti-Gun March

“It has been reported by several local outlets that he attended a similar event on Saturday.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.