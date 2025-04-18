Share
Reverend Al Sharpton speaks to the audience at a memorial service in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 6, 2025.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Al Sharpton's Threat Works as Target CEO Folds to His Demand

 By Samuel Short  April 18, 2025 at 12:15pm
Notorious race hustler and far-left activist Reverend Al Sharpton won’t let diversity, equity, and inclusion go down without a fight.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Sharpton and other members of his National Action Network met with Target Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell.

Sharton and NAN have urged consumers to avoid retailers like Target after terminating their DEI initiatives, calling for boycotts.

Essentially, Sharpton, who called his meeting with Cornell “very constructive and candid,” aims to blackmail any company no longer trying to hammer customers and employees with DEI drivel.

Sharpton’s colleague Reverand Jamal Bryant already organized a 40-day “Target fast” urging Christians to avoid the retailer as of March 5.

NAN confirmed to the AP that Sharpton also met with Pepsi Co. on Tuesday to “get clarity on its stance on DEI, whether they were shutting down their commitments due to pressure from Trump and right-wing activists, and the path moving forward.”

Sharpton gave Pepsi Co. his ultimatum earlier this month: Schedule a meeting, or Sharpton will call for a boycott.

Target is one of several corporations that sensed a shift in consumer culture with the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term. Trump terminated DEI initiatives for the federal government, and then companies like Meta and Walmart began falling in line.

Obviously, Trump’s decision only directly impacted the federal government, but sensing a conservative revival and the return of common sense, the private sector made a wise decision.

Recall, for example, the conservative boycott of Bud Light in 2023 for collaborating with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Welcoming Trump back to the White House only further confirmed the direction culture was heading after tanking stock prices and an oversupply of beer left Anheuser-Busch almost giving the stuff away.

Target should keep that in mind.

Sharpton is a bully. A boycott on his word would pale in comparison to an even greater boycott the company risks should they revive DEI.

His latest crusade is his usual modus operandi: get angry and cause division in service of a far-left cause.

My message to corporations coming under Sharpton’s fire is this: Do not be bullied by him.

It is doubtful a majority of people would care what he thinks.

Target could probably launch an advertisement campaign and end up gaining more business had they let the boycott happen, telling customers, “Proudly boycotted by Al Sharpton.”

