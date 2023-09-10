Share
News
Sports

Alabama Fan Breaks 'College GameDay' Rules to Take Glorious Shot at Fauci with Sign

 By Bryan Chai  September 10, 2023 at 3:58am
Share

The University of Alabama may not have quite the same stranglehold on the college football world as it did even 10 years ago, but leave it to one of the Crimson Tide’s intrepid fans to steal the spotlight on Saturday with a biting message about a polarizing government figure.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” show, wherein ESPN analysts travel to the site of a major game for their typical studio show, features a chance for students to come out in droves and try to get on television — or get their signs on television.

It’s become one of the more beloved traditions in college football, and it’s almost become its own subculture.

Eagle-eyed viewers on Saturday, however, may have noticed one sign that stood out above all the rest.

Don’t worry if you missed it. OutKick’s Clay Travis captured it and shared it on social media:

Trending:
Biden Lambasted for Starting Off 9/11 Address with a Joke: 'What a Disgrace'

“Fauci Lied!!!” the sign declared.

That simple, two-word sign clearly is meant to capture the frustration many Americans had over Dr. Anthony Fauci, the now-former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the widespread COVID-19 lockdowns he helped craft — from the pandemic’s onset in the U.S. in 2020 until he stepped down in December.

Are you a fan of the Fauci sign?

In hindsight, many Americans feel that those lockdowns were actually aggressively unconstitutional and largely based on disputed science.

Despite the complete lack of knowledge surrounding the pandemic in 2020, Fauci presented his side of the lockdown rationale with complete authority.

For Fauci’s legions of critics, this is the “lied” part of that sign.

To be fair to Fauci, there are still many — usually liberals — who fully believe in him.

So setting aside any disputes over the actual merit of that “GameDay” sign, there is one more lingering question about the sign: How did it get there?

Related:
Stephen A. Smith Spills the Beans on ESPN, Explains How They Really Felt About Tim Tebow

Because the show’s own rules about signs state: “No vulgar signs, .com, .net, .org, political or religious signs are allowed.”

And a sign daring to question Fauci’s integrity very much feels like a “political” sign.

Unsurprisingly, ESPN did not focus on that sign during its normal “GameDay” show, surely wanting to avoid major controversy.

As to some Alabama fans, getting the sign onto national television might be the best memory of the day in Tuscaloosa.

The Longhorns beat the Tide 34-24.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Team Kaepernick Capitalizes on Rodgers Injury: Is the Anthem Protester Returning to the NFL?
The State of American Politics: Democratic Virginia House Candidate Reportedly Did Porn for "Tips"
NBA Getting Desperate: League Floats Massive Fines if Teams Are Caught Doing This
Watch: Was the First "Monday Night Football" Game of the Year Marred By a Glaring Missed Call?
McDonald's Making Big Change to Dining Room Due to Hygiene, Theft and Customer Demand
See more...

Conversation