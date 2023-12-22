Alabama Football Player Arrested Days Before Playoff Game Against Michigan
Police arrested University of Alabama football player Elijah Pritchett in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.
They charged the redshirt freshman with knowingly spreading a sexually transmitted disease, according to the Tuscaloosa Thread.
He was released on a $500 bond.
The Crimson Tide (12-1) will play the Michigan Wolverines (13-0) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 8.
Pritchett — a 6-foot-6, 312-pound offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia — appeared in all 13 games thus far this season, according to his official team bio.
Knowingly sharing an STD is a Class C misdemeanor in Alabama.
Pritchett, 19, was granted youthful offender status, according to WIAT-TV in Birmingham, Alabama. This renders most details about his case confidential and unavailable to the public.
The status also means he eventually could have his record expunged.
In addition, it might lead to a more lenient sentence than would otherwise be given for the same level of crime.
Offenders younger than 21 are eligible for youthful offender status. It is not always granted to people meeting the age requirements, however.
Pritchett has generally stayed off the legal radar in Alabama, according to AL.com.
However, he did get into trouble in April for driving 95 mph in a 65-mph zone, the outlet reported.
Pritchett told the officer that he was simply unaware of his speed.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay $197 in court fees and complete a defensive driving course and 10 hours of community service.
The judge dismissed the case on Sept. 5 after Pritchett had completed all of these mandatory actions.
He and teammate Kadyn Proctor competed for the starting left tackle position, with Proctor ultimately winning the job.
“He’s done a good job,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said in April, according to AL.com.
“Elijah is getting better,” Saban said. “I think he’s one of those young guys who needs to be able to sustain his intensity, not get penalties, do the little things right. But he has done a really, really good job this spring. He’s played well. He’s made a lot of progress and improvement. He’s really competing for a position as a starter.”
On Dec. 15, Pritchett indicated he planned to leave Alabama via the transfer portal. A day later, however, he changed his mind.
“Transferring is not in my best interest,” he told On3. “I apologize for any and all inconveniences. I’m 100% locked in. Roll Tide!”
