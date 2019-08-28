Alabama GOP Approves Resolution To Expel Ilhan Omar from Congress Under Article 1, Sect. 5 of the Constitution

The United States is supposed to be consumed with a broad culture war that’s left local, state, and the federal government gridlocked and citizens unable to agree on anything. Conservatism is supposedly at a standstill, and leftism is taking everything over.

Well, it turns out Alabama didn’t get the memo saying that’s how things have to be.

“The Heart of Dixie” is increasingly winning the hearts of conservatives thanks to its traditionally minded population, extremely strong stand against abortion, and now its willingness (or at least its GOP’s willingness) to challenge a problem that’s coming from another state — Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

At the conclusion of the Alabama GOP’s summer meeting on Saturday, the party passed resolution 2019-12 (page 6), which officially urges the state’s “elected congressional delegation to proceed with the expulsion process in accordance to Article 1, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar from the United States House of Representatives.”

Article 1, Section 5 of the Constitution provides for the expulsion of members of Congress who engage in “disorderly behavior.” A two-thirds vote is required to expel a member.

The Alabama GOP’s resolution cites four specific justifications for its urging the use of Article 1, Section 5.

The first justification is that “Rep. Omar has engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism by falsely accusing U.S. armed forces of committing war crimes while on mission to liberate her home country of Somalia.”

This is a reference to Omar’s outlandish claim that American forces killed thousands of Somalis during what came to be known as the “Black Hawk Down” incident of 1993.

We should note that the U.S. was present in Somalia to save Omar’s people from abuse and starvation at the hands of warlords.

U.S. troops were literally the good guys, but Omar has no interest in giving them credit.

In his selective memory, he forgets to also mention the thousands of Somalis killed by the American forces that day! #NotTodaySatan https://t.co/wrFocrZymQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2017

The second justification refers to Omar’s dismissing “the 9/11 terror attacks waged by radical Islam on the World Trade Center by stating ‘some people did something.'”

While Democrats tried to defend her, there was ultimately no credible defense for such a cold, dismissive, almost derisive reference to the worst attack on American soil in history.

The third justification recalls when “Omar sympathized with a convicted terrorist and member of the Islamic State of lraq and Syria by advocating a U.S. District Judge for sentencing leniency.”

That advocacy is captured in a piece she wrote to the judge:

“Incarcerating 20-year-old men for 30 or 40 years is essentially a life sentence. Society will have no expectations of [them] to be 50 or 60-year-old released prisoners; it will view them with distrust and revulsion. Such punitive measures not only lack efficacy, they inevitably create an environment in which extremism can flourish, aligning with the presupposition of terrorist recruitment.”

The Alabama GOP’s final justification states: “Omar has a disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel; Rep. Omar is also a supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign.”

The Alabama GOP will doubtless receive a lot of attention for taking a stand against Omar, and the media’s favorite pejoratives like “controversial,” “extreme,” and “racist” won’t be far behind… for the Republicans of course, not Omar.

Sadly, it won’t occur to anyone in the establishment media that the only things controversial, extreme, or racist in the resolution are the things Omar did.

What impact the resolution will have remains to be seen. But Alabama deserves major accolades for its willingness to stand against the literally un-American behavior being seen on, and defended by, the left.

