Alabama Senate candidate Katie Britt has broken fundraising records, raising over $2 million in less than a month without former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The Britt campaign reported to the Federal Election Commission that she had raised $2.24 million since announcing her campaign, the Birmingham News reported.

The campaign said it was the most money raised in a three-month period by a Republican candidate running for federal office in Alabama.

“What a start! I’m proud to say that 90% of the money we raised came from right here in Alabama,” Britt tweeted on Tuesday.

“It is clear that the people of our state know that we don’t just need a senator from Alabama, we need a Senator FOR Alabama.”

What a start! I’m proud to say that 90% of the money we raised came from right here in Alabama. It is clear that the people of our state know that we don’t just need a senator from Alabama, we need a Senator FOR Alabama.#AlabamaFirst #BrittForAlabamahttps://t.co/7TIBHXKHbu — Katie Britt for AL (@KatieBrittforAL) July 6, 2021

Britt announced her candidacy on June 8 and reached the fundraising milestone in 23 days, according to Yellow Hammer News.

“Our Alabama First message is resonating strongly with hardworking families who want to protect our Christian conservative values and see real results — not the same old tired, empty rhetoric that politicians have been selling them for decades,” she said.

“We’re seeing and hearing this on the campaign trail every day, and these numbers certainly reinforce the incredible reception and momentum we’re experiencing on the ground.”

Britt added, “I cannot thank our supporters enough for their enthusiasm and generosity.”



Trump endorsed Britt’s opponent, Rep. Mo Brooks, in April, praising the Republican representative for his courage, CNN reported.

The former president said Brooks “will protect our Second Amendment, combat the Biden open borders agenda” and “is fighting for voter integrity (like few others).”

“With President Trump’s endorsement, it’s clearly Mo’s race to lose,” former Republican Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne told CNN.

Lynda Blanchard, Trump’s former ambassador to Slovenia, has also tossed her hat in the ring and has put $5 million of her own money into her campaign.

Brooks’ and Blanchard’s campaigns did not respond to the Birmingham News’ request for their fundraising numbers.

Alabama’s Republican primary is scheduled for May 24, 2022.

