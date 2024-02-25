Alabama Judge's Life Hangs By a Thread After Being Shot By His Own Son, Who Has a Very Violent Past: Police

The son of an Alabama judge was arrested Saturday in a shooting that left his father seriously injured.

Johnny Hardwick, who is the presiding judge of Montgomery County’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, underwent surgery, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham said, according to Al.com.

“I am just asking that we continue to pray for the judge,” Cunningham said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hardwick’s home Saturday at about 1 p.m., according to WSFA-TV.

At the time, deputies learned that Khalfani Hardwick was a suspect in the incident. Police said the 36-year-old fled the scene but later abandoned the truck he was driving.

Khalfani Hardwick was arrested about 45 minutes after the report of the incident, deputies said.

Khalfani Hardwick faces charges of first-degree domestic violence and possessing a firearm when forbidden to do so.

No details of the incident that led to the shooting were released.

Police did not disclose the extent of the judge’s wounds.

In 2017, Khalfani Hardwick pleaded guilty to second-degree assault after being charged with the 2014 attempted murder of Clayton Riley, according to WSFA-TV.

“He finally admitted to it,” Riley said at the time. “I’m feeling disappointed that he’s going to be able to get out.”

The plea also resolved a felony indictment against Khalfani Hardwick for destroying jail property, and any charges related to Hardwick’s attempt to buy a gun in 2016.

Although Hardwick’s father did not hear the case, Riley said at the time he believed the judge’s status influenced the case.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said he was praying for the judge, according to Al.com.

“Tamika and I are saddened by the news that Judge Johnny Hardwick has been shot,” a statement from the mayor said.

“He has honorably served our community on the Circuit Court for decades, helping spearhead numerous reforms to make the court system more equitable and fair. Most recently, he worked to eliminate bond requirements for more non-violent offenses. Away from the bench he was a champion for the area’s youth, one of the founders of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery. We are praying for his recovery,” the statement said.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Johnny Hardwick during this difficult time. The entire Montgomery County Commission wishes him a full recovery.”

