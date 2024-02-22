Share
News
Sports

Alabama Player's Unpunished 'Vile' Cheap Shot on Florida Player Sparks Outcry: 'That Was Assault'

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 22, 2024 at 11:55am
Share

During Wednesday’s game, Alabama’s Crimson Tide men’s basketball team appears to have scooted by without incurring a penalty for rough play.

During the first half of its 98-93 win in overtime against the Florida Gators, officials seemed to completely miss a cheap shot delivered by Alabama’s Mohamed Wague to the Gators’ Alex Condon.

As the teams vied for a rebound, Condon went to the boards, but on the way down, Wague appeared to deliver a vicious — and obvious — knee to Condon’s head. And then, as he went down next to Condon, it also appears that Wague gave an elbow to the fallen Florida player.

Trending:
3 People Taken Into Custody After Nursing Student Found Dead on University Campus

Oddly, once Condon was on the floor and trying to guard his head from further blows, officials blew the whistle. But instead of a foul being called on Wague, it was Condon who got the call.

Many fans were left wondering why Alabama’s Wague was not penalized for kneeing and then elbowing Alex Condon.

Hail Florida Hail, for instance, lamented that missed calls like this could launch an open season on the floor.

Should Alabama’s Mohamed Wague be suspended?

“If players could deliver a UFC style elbow to opponents while they are on the ground, then everyone would do it,” the site said.

Many jumped to X to express their outrage at Alabama. And few thought Wague’s actions were anything less than intentional.

Related:
Ex-Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champ Has Died

So far, nothing has been done to Wague for the play, but 247Sports claims that he is “facing SEC suspension” for Wednesday’s actions that outraged so many fans.

“Alabama men’s basketball forward Mohamed Wague is facing a likely suspension from the SEC for elbowing a Florida player during Wednesday night’s game in Coleman Coliseum, a source said Thursday,” the site reported.

Further, sports reporter Seth Davis wrote that a “multi game suspension” is in the cards.

If Wague finds himself suspended for the play, he won’t be the first to be punished this season. He would join forward Nick Pringle, who has already earned two suspensions for his conduct on the floor, The Mirror noted.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats blasted his player for the suspensions.

“[Pringle] has got to decide whether he wants to be a part of this program or not with some of his decisions and how he conducts himself,” Oats said last month after the player earned his second suspension of the year. “Nothing bad off the court or anything like that, just in practice, in games and we’ll see where it goes.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Surviving Family Furious After Parole of Suspect Who Allegedly Admitted to 'Black Liberation Army' Killing of Police Officers: Report
San Francisco Store Resorts to Extreme Measures In Attempt to Stop 'Rampant Shoplifting'
Parents Furious, Principal on Leave After What Happened During Active Shooter Drill
Homeschool Parents Fight Back Against 'Disturbing' Registry Plan That May Lead to 'Unwarranted Home Entry'
Alabama Player's Unpunished 'Vile' Cheap Shot on Florida Player Sparks Outcry: 'That Was Assault'
See more...

Conversation