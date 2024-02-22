Alabama Player's Unpunished 'Vile' Cheap Shot on Florida Player Sparks Outcry: 'That Was Assault'

During Wednesday’s game, Alabama’s Crimson Tide men’s basketball team appears to have scooted by without incurring a penalty for rough play.

During the first half of its 98-93 win in overtime against the Florida Gators, officials seemed to completely miss a cheap shot delivered by Alabama’s Mohamed Wague to the Gators’ Alex Condon.

As the teams vied for a rebound, Condon went to the boards, but on the way down, Wague appeared to deliver a vicious — and obvious — knee to Condon’s head. And then, as he went down next to Condon, it also appears that Wague gave an elbow to the fallen Florida player.

YOU MAKE THE CALL 🗣️ Should this have been a flagrant foul? pic.twitter.com/YeN7k8uLZ9 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 22, 2024

Oddly, once Condon was on the floor and trying to guard his head from further blows, officials blew the whistle. But instead of a foul being called on Wague, it was Condon who got the call.

Many fans were left wondering why Alabama’s Wague was not penalized for kneeing and then elbowing Alex Condon.

Hail Florida Hail, for instance, lamented that missed calls like this could launch an open season on the floor.

“If players could deliver a UFC style elbow to opponents while they are on the ground, then everyone would do it,” the site said.

Many jumped to X to express their outrage at Alabama. And few thought Wague’s actions were anything less than intentional.

Hey @SEC can we uhhhhhh maybe look at the Alabama player throwing a full PEOPLE’S ELBOW down onto the head of Alex Condon??????? pic.twitter.com/vRhzHRVxcn — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) February 22, 2024

Disgusting and classless move. — Dex Badgett (@Dexb0t) February 22, 2024

#11 Mohamed Wague of Alabama Crimson Tide mens basketball elbows Alex Condon of Florida. There’s dirty.. then there’s MALICIOUS intent!! This ISN’T his first time doing something so vile!! He’s actually trying to HURT the other players!!

Why are you doing this @mohamed_wague12 pic.twitter.com/UlApdzYC3I — Curtis Fernheiser III (@CurtFernheiser) February 22, 2024

@UA_Athletics knows exactly what Mohamed Wague did. Alabama needs to remove him from the team. That was assault. If Alabama continues to support him, then Alabama is a criminal enterprise. @mohamed_wague12 = thug — Waz Up (@Wa_zuup) February 22, 2024

Wague should have been ejected and should be suspended. Instead, they called a foul on Florida’s Alex Condon. Alabama and Florida was excellent basketball otherwise. Great teams. Best game of the year in the SEC and it’s a shame this is what gets discussed. https://t.co/1MmZX7IlxY — Neil W. Blackmon (@nwblackmon) February 22, 2024

This is disgusting. Throwing elbows to the back of the head of your opponent has no place in basketball. Mohamed Wague should be suspended multiple games. pic.twitter.com/PVkJtSzn8R — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 22, 2024

So far, nothing has been done to Wague for the play, but 247Sports claims that he is “facing SEC suspension” for Wednesday’s actions that outraged so many fans.

“Alabama men’s basketball forward Mohamed Wague is facing a likely suspension from the SEC for elbowing a Florida player during Wednesday night’s game in Coleman Coliseum, a source said Thursday,” the site reported.

Further, sports reporter Seth Davis wrote that a “multi game suspension” is in the cards.

was this not reviewed? Multi game suspension coming. https://t.co/1rWSoY1dxy — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 22, 2024

If Wague finds himself suspended for the play, he won’t be the first to be punished this season. He would join forward Nick Pringle, who has already earned two suspensions for his conduct on the floor, The Mirror noted.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats blasted his player for the suspensions.

“[Pringle] has got to decide whether he wants to be a part of this program or not with some of his decisions and how he conducts himself,” Oats said last month after the player earned his second suspension of the year. “Nothing bad off the court or anything like that, just in practice, in games and we’ll see where it goes.”

