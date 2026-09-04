Senior pranks are supposed to be legendary.

They are one of those strange, uniquely American high school traditions that give graduating students one last chance to leave their mark before heading into adulthood.

So when a group of Alabama high school seniors decided to target their local police department during Homecoming Week, officers apparently expected something memorable.

Instead, they got a little toilet paper.

And they were not impressed.

The Hartford Police Department in Hartford, Alabama, took to social media after seniors apparently “rolled” the police station Tuesday night.

The department’s first question was brutally simple: “That’s it?”

From there, the officers proceeded to roast the students themselves, even using Gen Z slang terms in the process.

“Respectfully, this might be the most mid rolling in Hartford history,” the department wrote. “The effort was giving ‘my mom said I have to be home by 9.’ Absolutely zero aura. Negative rizz. No cap, we expected better.”

According to police, officers walked outside Wednesday morning prepared for “absolute chaos.”

Instead, they found approximately 14 feet of toilet paper covering portions of the station and several patrol vehicles.

Cleanup, the department joked, would take “somewhere between 45 seconds and two business minutes.”

The police department eventually handed down its official verdict: 2 out of 10.

“Points awarded because you did, technically, show up.”

Ouch.

But the officers weren’t angry.

They were apparently disappointed.

“Actually, scratch that. We’re low-key embarrassed FOR you,” the department wrote.

Police then challenged the students to step up their game.

“Do better, Seniors,” the post said. “This was not very sigma of you. Skibidi or whatever the kids say.”

No students have publicly claimed responsibility, and police have not released the names of any of the students.

Still, there is something wholesome about the entire exchange.

Senior pranks have long been a part of American high school culture.

The tradition gives students an opportunity to celebrate the end of their high school years with a little harmless mischief.

Of course, there is a difference between a prank and vandalism.

Nobody needs to defend property damage, destruction, or dangerous stunts masquerading as teenage fun.

But when a prank amounts to some toilet paper draped around a police station — and the police respond by jokingly giving the students a failing grade — it is hard not to appreciate the spirit behind it.

Especially because this particular prank is part of a much older local tradition.

Hartford Police Chief Zack Cooke told WDHN that students have been “rolling” houses and businesses in the community during Homecoming Week for years.

In fact, Cooke said that earlier in his law enforcement career, officers would patrol during Homecoming and, if they caught students rolling a home or business, collect what they jokingly called a “toilet paper tax” for the police department’s own supply.

That’s a pretty good indication that nobody in Hartford is treating this as a serious crime.

Cooke said the department’s social media post was simply meant to enjoy the Homecoming festivities.

“We’re just trying to goof off, participate in the homecoming shenanigans,” he told WDHN.

And he offered perhaps the most important qualification of all:

“As long as they aren’t out here committing legitimate crimes there’s nothing wrong with a little fun.”

That is a refreshing attitude.

These days, it can seem as though every youthful mistake is destined to become a disciplinary hearing, a police investigation, or an angry social media campaign.

But sometimes teenagers are just teenagers.

Sometimes a community can laugh at a little harmless mischief.

And sometimes the police can even give the kids a hard time right back.

That is what makes this story about more than a Facebook post.

The Hartford Police Department didn’t simply respond to a prank.

It participated in a tradition.

The department understood that Homecoming is about more than football games and school colors. It is also about the rituals that generations of students remember long after they graduate.

And apparently, one of those rituals is covering the town in toilet paper.

Hartford’s police chief even encouraged the seniors to try again with one important condition.

“If they do it again, do a better job,” Cooke said with a laugh.

“Just don’t damage any property.”

That’s probably fair.

After all, senior pranks are supposed to be memorable.

Just a few feet of toilet paper apparently wasn’t enough.

The Hartford Police Department has officially issued its challenge.

Class of 2027, will you answer it?

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.