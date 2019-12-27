Alabama Woman Goes Missing After Sending Ominous Text Message

Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama, are searching for a young woman who sent an ominous text message Friday night and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Paighton Houston, 29, of suburban Trussville was last seen leaving Tin Roof, a live music bar in Birmingham, the evening of Dec. 19 with two “heavy set black males,” Sgt. Johnny Williams told The Trussville Tribune.

She reportedly left willingly with the two men but later sent a distressing text to a friend.

“idk who im with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble,” she told her friend just after midnight, according to the report.

Houston hasn’t been heard from since, and all calls are going straight to voicemail.

Her mother said her bank accounts haven’t been accessed since she was last seen leaving the Birmingham bar.

“There are a lot of things that don’t add up,” Charlaine Houston said. “We are very concerned and want to locate Paighton as fast as possible.”

According to investigators, she was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a coral-colored shirt and blue Converse sneakers.

She is 5 foot, 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Houston’s mother has posted several pleas on Facebook for people to share her daughter’s pictures and story in hopes that she will be found soon.

“WE NEED PRAYERS!” she wrote Saturday. “We still have not heard anything! We are worried sick.”

Tin Roof also issued a statement on its Instagram page that said it has been cooperating with authorities in the search for the young woman.

“As a common industry practice, we hire off duty uniformed police to be onsite during busy times. They were working onsite during this time as well,” the bar wrote.

“We hope and pray for Paighton’s safe return and encourage anyone to reach out with any information.”

If you have any information that can help authorities find Houston, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8413.

