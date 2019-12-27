SECTIONS
News
Print

Alabama Woman Goes Missing After Sending Ominous Text Message

×
By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 27, 2019 at 10:40am
Print

Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama, are searching for a young woman who sent an ominous text message Friday night and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Paighton Houston, 29, of suburban Trussville was last seen leaving Tin Roof, a live music bar in Birmingham, the evening of Dec. 19 with two “heavy set black males,” Sgt. Johnny Williams told The Trussville Tribune.

She reportedly left willingly with the two men but later sent a distressing text to a friend.

“idk who im with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble,” she told her friend just after midnight, according to the report.

Houston hasn’t been heard from since, and all calls are going straight to voicemail.

TRENDING: Snowflake Says 'Nauseating' Gun Ad for .22 Survival Rifle Ruined Christmas

Her mother said her bank accounts haven’t been accessed since she was last seen leaving the Birmingham bar.

“There are a lot of things that don’t add up,” Charlaine Houston said. “We are very concerned and want to locate Paighton as fast as possible.”

According to investigators, she was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a coral-colored shirt and blue Converse sneakers.

She is 5 foot, 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Houston’s mother has posted several pleas on Facebook for people to share her daughter’s pictures and story in hopes that she will be found soon.

“WE NEED PRAYERS!” she wrote Saturday. “We still have not heard anything! We are worried sick.”

Tin Roof also issued a statement on its Instagram page that said it has been cooperating with authorities in the search for the young woman.

“As a common industry practice, we hire off duty uniformed police to be onsite during busy  times. They were working onsite during this time as well,” the bar wrote.

RELATED: Alabama City Now Owes $25K After Failed Attempt To Hide Confederate Memorial

“We hope and pray for Paighton’s safe return and encourage anyone to reach out with any information.”

View this post on Instagram

Link to story in bio

A post shared by Tin Roof Birmingham (@bhamtinroof) on

If you have any information that can help authorities find Houston, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8413.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Alabama Woman Goes Missing After Sending Ominous Text Message
Trump Hits California with Christmas Day Ultimatum: Fix Homelessness Problem or Federal Government Will 'Get Involved'
Police: Texas Man Shoots Barber After Argument over Son's Haircut
Injured Veteran and Family 'Overwhelmed' After Being Blessed with Mortgage-Free House for Christmas
Officer Surprised Family with Christmas Gifts After Noticing Children Not in Car Seats in Backseat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×