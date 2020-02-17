Alan Dershowitz: Obama Asked FBI To Investigate Someone at George Soros' Request

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said over the weekend that former President Barack Obama “personally asked” the FBI to investigate someone at the behest of billionaire George Soros.

Dershowitz told “Breitbart News Sunday” that he knew who the target of the investigation was, but was not at liberty to reveal the name yet because it would be part of a lawsuit still to be filed.

“President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his,” the renowned defense attorney said.

“We’ve seen this kind of White House influence on the Justice Department virtually in every Justice Department,” Dershowitz added. “The difference is this president is much more overt about it. He tweets about it. President Obama whispered to the Justice Department about it.”

Dershowitz’s comments came up in the context of a discussion about whether President Donald Trump should have expressed his feelings last week regarding the DOJ’s original nine-year prison-time sentencing recommendation for his friend Roger Stone.

Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering in a criminal case stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

The DOJ pulled the recommendation following public comments by Trump, leaving the matter completely in the judge’s hands.

Barr insisted during a Thursday ABC News interview that Trump’s views had nothing to do with his department’s decision to withdraw the prosecutors’ proposed sentencing.

“Breitbart News Sunday” host Joel Pollak followed up with Dershowitz confirming his claim that Obama directed the FBI to investigate someone at the behest of George Soros.

“We’re — that’s going to come out in a lawsuit in the near future. Yeah,” the lawyer responded.

“That’s not unusual,” Dershowitz added. “That is not unusual. People whisper to presidents all the time. Presidents whisper to [the] Justice Department all the time. It’s very common. It’s wrong, whoever does it, but it’s common, and we shouldn’t think that it’s unique to any particular president.

“I have in my possession the actual [FBI interview record], which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out. But I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed,” he said.

Obama made his thoughts known about the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private, unsecured email server while she was secretary of state during his administration.

During an October 2015 with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Obama said that Clinton’s possession of the email server had not “posed a national security problem.”

The 44th president similarly told Fox News in April 2016, “I continue to believe that she has not jeopardized America’s national security.”

“Now, what I’ve also said is that — and she has acknowledged — that there’s a carelessness, in terms of managing emails, that she has owned, and she recognizes.”

Former FBI Director James Comey used that same language — “careless” — to describe Clinton’s conduct, when announcing in July 2016 that criminal charges would not be filed against the then-Democratic Party presidential nominee.

