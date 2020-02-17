SECTIONS
News
Print

Alan Dershowitz: Obama Asked FBI To Investigate Someone at George Soros' Request

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published February 17, 2020 at 11:46am
Print

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said over the weekend that former President Barack Obama “personally asked” the FBI to investigate someone at the behest of billionaire George Soros.

Dershowitz told “Breitbart News Sunday” that he knew who the target of the investigation was, but was not at liberty to reveal the name yet because it would be part of a lawsuit still to be filed.

“President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his,” the renowned defense attorney said.

“We’ve seen this kind of White House influence on the Justice Department virtually in every Justice Department,” Dershowitz added. “The difference is this president is much more overt about it. He tweets about it. President Obama whispered to the Justice Department about it.”

Dershowitz’s comments came up in the context of a discussion about whether President Donald Trump should have expressed his feelings last week regarding the DOJ’s original nine-year prison-time sentencing recommendation for his friend Roger Stone.

TRENDING: Sen. Barrasso: Blood Drained from Schiff’s Face as Trump Counsel Played Damning Clip

Stone was convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering in a criminal case stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

The DOJ pulled the recommendation following public comments by Trump, leaving the matter completely in the judge’s hands.

Do you think Obama's DOJ was more political than Trump's?

Barr insisted during a Thursday ABC News interview that Trump’s views had nothing to do with his department’s decision to withdraw the prosecutors’ proposed sentencing.

“Breitbart News Sunday” host Joel Pollak followed up with Dershowitz confirming his claim that Obama directed the FBI to investigate someone at the behest of George Soros.

“We’re — that’s going to come out in a lawsuit in the near future. Yeah,” the lawyer responded.

“That’s not unusual,” Dershowitz added. “That is not unusual. People whisper to presidents all the time. Presidents whisper to [the] Justice Department all the time. It’s very common. It’s wrong, whoever does it, but it’s common, and we shouldn’t think that it’s unique to any particular president.

“I have in my possession the actual [FBI interview record], which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out. But I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed,” he said.

RELATED: Roger Stone Again Asks for New Trial After Potential Juror Bias Uncovered

Obama made his thoughts known about the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private, unsecured email server while she was secretary of state during his administration.

During an October 2015 with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Obama said that Clinton’s possession of the email server had not “posed a national security problem.”

The 44th president similarly told Fox News in April 2016, “I continue to believe that she has not jeopardized America’s national security.”

“Now, what I’ve also said is that — and she has acknowledged — that there’s a carelessness, in terms of managing emails, that she has owned, and she recognizes.”

Former FBI Director James Comey used that same language — “careless” — to describe Clinton’s conduct, when announcing in July 2016 that criminal charges would not be filed against the then-Democratic Party presidential nominee.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Commandeers Radio To Send All 40 Drivers a Message Before Daytona 500: 'God Bless'
Alan Dershowitz: Obama Asked FBI To Investigate Someone at George Soros' Request
Hypocrisy: Dems Cry About Trump Weighing in on Stone, But Obama Did Same Thing for Clinton
DOJ's Refusal To Charge McCabe Vindicates Trump Weighing in on Stone Case
Mitch McConnell Lays Out Post-Impeachment Plans: Get More Trump Judges on the Bench
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×