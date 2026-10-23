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Rep. Ilhan Omar arrives for the last votes of the week at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ilhan Omar arrives for the last votes of the week at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Alan Dershowitz Says It's 'Very Likely' Ilhan Omar Ends Up Being Deported

 By Jack Davis  October 23, 2026 at 10:41am
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Famed lawyer and legal expert Alan Dershowitz said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is likely to be deported when the investigation into her immigration status ends.

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren had Dershowitz as a guest on a recent episode of her show, in which they discussed the investigation.

“The congresswoman says that she is a naturalized citizen, that she became one because as a juvenile, that her parent — her father became a naturalized citizen. That paperwork has not been found,” Van Susteren said.

“Assuming that that paperwork is never found, what happens? And what does Congress do about her?” she asked.

“Well, they have to prove — to have denaturalization, you have to prove fraud — that she got her original naturalization papers through fraud, either her own fraud or her father’s fraud that she was complicit with,” Dershowitz said.



“Now, she, when she made the statement recently, makes the strongest case for why she’s probably in deep trouble,” he said.

“I have a lot of experience with search warrants, and usually they’re issued pretty easily, but not against a sitting congresswoman in her home in the District of Columbia,” he continued.

“I think for this judge to have signed off on a search warrant to go to the house early in the morning to do all the things she said they did, there has to be very substantial evidence beyond just a mere probable cause claim that maybe a crime was committed,” he added.

“So, I think she’s in much, much deeper trouble than she is willing to admit.”

Dershowitz also noted that Omar was evasive in saying “not to my knowledge” when she was asked by an interviewer if she married her brother, as noted by Mediaite.

“I mean, you’re either related to somebody or you’re not related to somebody. ‘Not to my knowledge’ seems like a cop out,” Dershowitz told Van Susteren.

Related:
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“So, I think this is the beginning of a much deeper search, which will end very, very likely in her denaturalization and deportation,” Dershowitz said.

“Because remember, statute of limitations that apply in criminal cases don’t apply in deportation and denaturalization cases, so, they can go back a long time,” he said.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar will be deported?

“Also, this could be a continuing crime if she has continued to say things like her birth date, which were part of a fraud, then the statute of limitations doesn’t hold.”

Omar’s staff previously asked for her birth date to be revised in alignment with the claim that she was 17 when her father filled out her naturalization papers.

A report in the New York Post said that congressional staff pushed to have Omar’s official birth date changed from 1981 to 1982.

“So, I think that we’re in for a longer case, and I think she is probably in more serious trouble than she’d like us to believe,” Dershowitz remarked.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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