Famed lawyer and legal expert Alan Dershowitz said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is likely to be deported when the investigation into her immigration status ends.

Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren had Dershowitz as a guest on a recent episode of her show, in which they discussed the investigation.

“The congresswoman says that she is a naturalized citizen, that she became one because as a juvenile, that her parent — her father became a naturalized citizen. That paperwork has not been found,” Van Susteren said.

“Assuming that that paperwork is never found, what happens? And what does Congress do about her?” she asked.

“Well, they have to prove — to have denaturalization, you have to prove fraud — that she got her original naturalization papers through fraud, either her own fraud or her father’s fraud that she was complicit with,” Dershowitz said.







“Now, she, when she made the statement recently, makes the strongest case for why she’s probably in deep trouble,” he said.

“I have a lot of experience with search warrants, and usually they’re issued pretty easily, but not against a sitting congresswoman in her home in the District of Columbia,” he continued.

“I think for this judge to have signed off on a search warrant to go to the house early in the morning to do all the things she said they did, there has to be very substantial evidence beyond just a mere probable cause claim that maybe a crime was committed,” he added.

“So, I think she’s in much, much deeper trouble than she is willing to admit.”

Dershowitz also noted that Omar was evasive in saying “not to my knowledge” when she was asked by an interviewer if she married her brother, as noted by Mediaite.

“I mean, you’re either related to somebody or you’re not related to somebody. ‘Not to my knowledge’ seems like a cop out,” Dershowitz told Van Susteren.

God, I love him. He makes the perfect case. https://t.co/wq43A27YPK — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) October 23, 2026

“So, I think this is the beginning of a much deeper search, which will end very, very likely in her denaturalization and deportation,” Dershowitz said.

“Because remember, statute of limitations that apply in criminal cases don’t apply in deportation and denaturalization cases, so, they can go back a long time,” he said.

Do you believe Ilhan Omar will be deported? Yes, it's likely No, she will stay Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's likely 88% (198 votes) No, she will stay 4% (9 votes) Unsure 8% (17 votes)

“Also, this could be a continuing crime if she has continued to say things like her birth date, which were part of a fraud, then the statute of limitations doesn’t hold.”

Omar’s staff previously asked for her birth date to be revised in alignment with the claim that she was 17 when her father filled out her naturalization papers.

GAME OVER: Legal expert Jonathan Turley says Rep. Ilhan Omar could face massive federal charges—including losing her citizenship—if she signed official forms under a fake name!

With the DOJ using “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” in court documents, every election filing is on the line.

Expose the truth, uphold the law, and remove her from the ballot! 🚨 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 23, 2026

A report in the New York Post said that congressional staff pushed to have Omar’s official birth date changed from 1981 to 1982.

“So, I think that we’re in for a longer case, and I think she is probably in more serious trouble than she’d like us to believe,” Dershowitz remarked.

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