Alarm Bells Ring After Newlywed Nurse Fails to Show Up for Work - Neighbor Arrested for Murder

 By Jack Davis  September 9, 2024 at 1:27pm
A man who has been identified as a neighbor of a missing Oregon nurse has been charged with her murder.

Melissa Jubane, 32, had been the subject of a multi-day search after she did not report for work  at Providence St. Vincent hospital in Portland, according to KPTV-TV.

Police were called.

“Upon arrival, officers were met by staff from the apartment complex and conducted a search of Melissa’s apartment. Melissa was not present, and her absence without communication was deemed unusual and alarming,” Beaverton police posted on Facebook.

“Efforts by officers and family members to contact Melissa throughout the day were unsuccessful, as her phone appeared to be turned off,” police said.

“Additionally, searches of Melissa’s bank and credit card records yielded no new information regarding her location,” the police post said.

Three days after the initial police summons, Bryce Schubert, 37, of Beaverton was arrested in connection with Jubane’s disappearance.

Neighbors told KPTV that Schubert lived down the hall from Jubane in the same apartment complex. Some neighbors said they thought the suspect had acted in a strange manner in the days before his arrest.

Schubert was jailed in a Washington County, Oregon, jail, on a charge of second-degree murder, according to CBS.

Jubane’s remains have been recovered, according to CNN.

Jubane had married her husband Bryan Llantero in Hawaii on Aug. 24, according to the New York Post.

Providence released a statement after police said Jubane was dead.

“Our hearts are broken at the news of the death of our Providence St. Vincent nurse and colleague, Melissa Jubane. This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers. Melissa was an exceptional nurse, committed to our Providence Mission and daily demonstrating our values of compassion, excellence and integrity.”

“We stand in support of her loved ones and those who worked so closely with Melissa. We appreciate all the expressions of concern from the community. Melissa was a person of Providence, and we will miss her,” the statement said.

Schubert had been employed as a nurse by Portland Providence Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023, but the hospital said he no longer works there, according to KATU-TV.

The hospital said he did not ever work at the same hospital as Jubane.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
