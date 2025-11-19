Alarming Arrest Confirms Biden Had Illegal Terror Suspects Driving 60,000 lb Missiles Down Our Interstates

The Biden administration’s failures on the immigration front keep showing up.

On Tuesday, Border Czar Tom Homan made an appearance on Fox News to once again remind the American people of how incredibly important his work under President Donald Trump is to the security of this country.

Here, Homan was asked about an Uzbek illegal immigrant found by police in Kansas driving an 18-wheeler.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer directed the audience’s attention to an on-screen graphic showing that 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov entered the United States illegally in 2023 — under President Joe Biden — and that he is wanted for terrorist ties in Uzbekistan.

A news release from the Department of Homeland Security corroborates this information. According to the release, Uzbek authorities issued a warrant for Bozorov in 2022. He is accused of spreading terrorist propaganda calling for jihad and trying to recruit online.

He was arrested on Nov. 9 and was found to have a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license issued by officials in Pennsylvania.

According to DHS, Biden granted Bozorov a work authorization in January 2024.

How did this person walk into the United States and start driving a 60,000-pound missile on our highways?

Homan explained, “I said the Biden administration was lying to the American people, and they said everybody they release in the country was properly vetted. They weren’t.”

Homan proceeded to tell Hemmer after some conversations with border patrol agents, he discovered under the former president, people were released quickly to avoid the impression that holding facilities were overcrowded.

“They released him before vetting even came back from the FBI,” Homan said.

“We don’t know who all the terrorists are,” he told Hemmer regarding how such people won’t show up on a typical registry.

“That’s why they should have detained him as required by federal law. Federal law says if you enter the country illegally without proper documentation, ‘you shall be detained.'”

Borozov was effectively behind the wheel of a death machine. If Islamists really want to wreak havoc on this country, this is how they will do it — sending their people to operate heavy machines which could easily kill tons of people when driven through a Walmart or a busy street corner.

Biden made his anticlimactic exit just in time to avoid juggling this catastrophe as a president, but we will not forget this is his doing.

The toddlerian agenda of the Democrats created this disaster. When children create problems without any grasp of the consequences, the adults are left to clean up their mess.

Now the adults must do just that. We must consider the long-term consequences of Biden’s decisions and be reminded of them as much as possible.

Future generations of public officials — Democrats and Republicans — must understand it is beyond acceptable to normalize an open border.

