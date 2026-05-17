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An aerial photograph shows the al-Chibayish marshes following recent rains, and the town of Al-Chibayish close to the Euphrates River in Dhi Qar governorate, southern Iraq, on May 2, 2026.
Commentary
An aerial photograph shows the al-Chibayish marshes following recent rains, and the town of Al-Chibayish close to the Euphrates River in Dhi Qar governorate, southern Iraq, on May 2, 2026. (Assad Niyazi - AFP / Getty Images)

Alarming Change in Middle East Geography Is Setting Stage for the Bible's Armageddon Prophecy

 By Randy DeSoto  May 17, 2026 at 7:00am
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The famous Euphrates River, running right through the heart of the “cradle of civilization” in Iraq, is drying up, which may be setting the stage for Bible end-times prophecy being fulfilled.

A 2021 government report issued by the Iraq Ministry of Water Resources warned the river could run dry by 2040, The National reported. The turn of events is blamed on climate change and the construction of dams upstream in Turkey, Syria, and Iran.

IFL Science noted, “In just a few decades, the flow in the Euphrates-Tigris River system has decreased to almost half of the average annual flow during dry years. Satellite images show that the Tigris and Euphrates River basins had lost 144 cubic kilometers (34 cubic miles) of freshwater from 2003 to 2013, leaving water levels at some of their lowest in recorded history.”

Reuters reported that recent heavy rains have alleviated the situation somewhat.

The Euphrates River is first mentioned in the Bible in Genesis 2 as flowing through the Garden of Eden, along with the Tigris River, and two others — the Pishon and Gihon rivers — which are lost to history.

The Old Testament prophet Jeremiah and the apostle John in the New Testament’s book of Revelation foresaw that the Euphrates River would dry up. John’s prophecy is the more well-known of the two because it’s linked to the end-times battle of Armageddon.

Jeremiah 50:38 says of the Euphrates, which flowed by Babylon, “A drought against her waters, that they may be dried up!”

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The Bible answer site Got Questions says the Euphrates drying up now could be a fulfillment of that ancient prophecy.

The Bible also records in Revelation that at the end of this age, there will be a seven-year Great Tribulation period, which will culminate with military forces from around the world converging on Israel, with the Antichrist leading the assault.

Prior to that, God’s angels will pour out bowls of wrath, including some specifically directed at the Antichrist and his followers, resulting in plagues, intense heat, death, and destruction.

Revelation 16:12 reads, “The sixth angel poured out his bowl on the great river Euphrates, and its water was dried up, to prepare the way for the kings from the east.”

Scholars do not know exactly who the kings of the east might be referencing, but Got Questions identifies China as at least one of the likely candidates.

An angel will pour out a final seventh bowl, causing lightning, thunder, massive hailstones, and an earthquake “such as there had never been since man was on the earth, so great was that earthquake.”

The ancient city of Babylon in Iraq, home to the Antichrist, is split into three by the quake, according to the Bible.

After these events, Jesus Christ will return to earth with a heavenly host and defeat the Antichrist and those aligned with him in the plain of Megiddo, otherwise known as Armageddon.

Is the Euphrates starting to dry up now a precursor to a future battle of Armageddon? Time will tell.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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