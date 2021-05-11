A recent poll is showing that more Republicans approve of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response than many may have thought.

The poll conducted by The Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago asked 1,842 adults from April 29 to May 3 about several aspects of Biden’s presidency. The poll’s margin of error was +/-3.2 percentage points.

Seventy-one percent of those polled said they approved of Biden’s pandemic actions, with 96 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of independents and a shocking 47 percent of Republicans taking the same stance.

The results of other questions fall mostly along party lines.

For example, only 23 percent of Republicans approve of Biden’s job as president, while the second-highest approval he garnered from Republicans was on the issue of health care at a slim 29 percent.

His worst numbers across all political affiliations came on the issue of immigration, where he had a 54 percent overall disapproval rate.

But why is the number so high among Republicans over the coronavirus?

First, it is important to contextualize that 79 percent of Republicans have disapproved of Biden’s economic policies, meaning that the pandemic and the economy were viewed as two distinct issues in this poll.

Further, the answer has to do with perception versus reality.

Do you approve of Biden's handling of the pandemic? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (364 Votes)

Many states and localities have eased restrictions, case counts are dropping nationwide and most Americans are now eligible to get a vaccine.

The narrative that most conservatives aren’t interested in any coronavirus precautions is likely false.

Speaking of narratives, the establishment media has framed Biden as much more responsible than his predecessor, even though his administration has arguably prolonged the fear related to the virus.

For example, Biden and others in his administration have continued to wear masks outdoors with other vaccinated individuals, flouting CDC guidance.

Jake Tapper: “Why does President Biden in a room full of vaccinated journalists, with everybody in that room vaccinated, why does he need to wear a mask? White House response coordinator Jeff Zients: The president is going to continue to follow the CDC guidance.” pic.twitter.com/rmPrr0Gtgl — The Hill (@thehill) May 9, 2021

Kamala Harris kissing her husband while both of them are wearing masks and vaccinated is only further proof that everything is stupid pic.twitter.com/20ZD3bqniR — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 5, 2021

This figure is certainly alarming, but Republicans should be aware that there are a plethora of issues that will continue to hinder Biden’s popularity before the 2022 midterm elections.

As Biden sits at a 54 percent approval rating overall, it will take grunt work and a big-tent strategy for Republicans to make a dent in these numbers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.