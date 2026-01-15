Share
Alarming Video: Furious Somali Men Pour out of 'Daycare' and Accost Journalist Investigating Where $2.25 Million in Grant Money Went

 By Samuel Short  January 15, 2026 at 10:01am
The Somali “daycare” grift continues, with YouTuber Nick Shirley giving his audience more viral video that should open American eyes.

The latest from Shirley, published to YouTube on Wednesday, shows him back in Minneapolis, as there is unfortunately no shortage of fraudsters raking in tax dollars while the rest of us go to work. In one segment, he paid a visit to Hopkins Childcare Center, a facility reportedly receiving $2.25 million a year in assistance.

The case at Hopkins mirrored the other businesses shown — blacked out windows, no signs of employees, no children in sight.

Shirley astutely noted that Hopkins, despite claiming 118 children attended daycare there, did not have a small footprint in sight leading to the front door.

An explosive moment came when he decided to ring the doorbell at the back door and knock, only to be greeted by a mob of angry, apparently Somali.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find offensive.

One man — strangely as Shirley was standing in a parking lot — kept telling him to “Get out.”

Over multiple men talking, Shirley posed, “Can we ask you about the daycare?”

“No, no, no, you don’t ask me nothing man,” was the response.

Shouting from the menfollowed with more calls for Shirley to “get out.”

Shirley tried asking about the $2.25 million the daycare received, getting back a “Who are you?” After Shirley stated his identity, the man replied, “I don’t give a s**t.” Shirley once again made the same observation at the back door that he made at the front — no children’s footprints in the snow.

The man’s brain appeared to short-circuit as he repeated the same “get out” line.

The others in his group began recording Shirley, with one speaking on a phone, possibly to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s office or Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey. Finally, Shirley’s security gave the order to leave scene.

Shirley’s full YouTube video is below.



Minneapolis is in a state of chaos.

Its governor, who was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2024, has had his political career short-circuited by the fraud scandal. Shirley’s latest video isn’t going to help Tim Walz’s reputation at all.

In the streets, after the shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, leftists are finding no shortage of reasons to shout accusations of “racism” against Shirley and “murder” against the ICE agent in question, and participate in their favorite pastime — blocking traffic and being a nuisance to law-abiding citizens.

The latest news from ABC says President Donald Trump is ending Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in March with up to 2,400 affected.

If ICE agents are able to do their jobs despite the screaming mobs, Shirley might suddenly find fewer of these people to expose.

Samuel Short
