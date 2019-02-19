Alaska’s Governor Offers To Send State National Guard Down to Mexican Border

Alaska’s governor has said the National Guard troops of his state are ready if President Donald Trump needs them to secure America’s Southern Border.

“Today I notified the White House that Alaska and our National Guard — if called upon — stand ready to support the national security crisis on the U.S. southern border,” Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, according to the Juneau Empire.

“While the southern border may seem far away and distant, this crisis is real and a potential threat to every American, including Alaskans.”

Dunleavy said he hoped all Alaskans would rally around Trump’s call for border security.

“I look forward to our congressional delegation, and Alaskans, joining me in support of the president’s mission to secure our borders.”

Today I notified the @WhiteHouse & @realDonaldTrump that #Alaska and our National Guard – if called upon – stand ready to support the national security crisis on the US Southern Border. pic.twitter.com/SzS7VtEYJn — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) February 16, 2019

Matt Shuckerow, the governor’s press secretary, said he was not aware of any specific trigger for Dunleavy’s comments beyond Trump’s recent declaration of a national emergency at the border.

“He wanted to come out and show his support for the president,” Shuckerow told the Anchorage Daily News.

He said no troop movement is planned, for now. If the troops are needed, the federal government would pay the cost of getting them to the Southern Border.

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has said she was unsure whether Trump had the authority to declare an emergency, the Fairbanks News-Miner reported.

“I think it is clearly an open subject as to whether or not he has that legal authority,” Murkowski said last month. “And we all know what happens around here when there’s some question: There’s going to be immediate litigation.”

Dunleavy’s support for Trump runs counter to the attitude of several other governors. California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said California will not send troops to support the mission at the border, CBS reported.

California is among the states that filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to block any implementation of the emergency Trump declared.

“The separation of powers is being violated, we’re going to go out there and make sure that Donald Trump cannot steal money from the states and people who need them, since we paid the taxpayer dollars to Washington, D.C., to get those services,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday, according to NBC.

“The president does have broad authority. But he does not have authority to violate the Constitution,” Becerra added.

“President Obama never did this. He never tried to raid accounts, funding accounts, that had been allocated by Congress. When a president tries to do that, the Supreme Court will typically step in and say, ‘Keep your hands out of the cookie jar.’”

Trump said Friday he was expecting a legal challenge.

“And we will have a national emergency, and then we will then be sued, and they will sue us in the 9th Circuit, even though it shouldn’t be there,” Trump said, citing a federal court that has issued many rulings against him.

“And we will possibly get a bad ruling, and then we’ll get another bad ruling. And then we’ll end up in the Supreme Court, and hopefully we’ll get a fair shake. And we’ll win in the Supreme Court, just like the ban.”

