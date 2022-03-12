Share
Alaska Governor Says His State Easily Could Help Fix Energy Shortage, But the White House Won't Allow It

 By Jack Davis  March 12, 2022 at 12:51pm
As President Joe Biden cozies up to nations such as Venezuela in his hunt to bring down sky-high gasoline prices, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has a different partnership in mind — one with Americans.

“President Biden is searching for oil anywhere on the planet except at home,” Dunleavy told Fox News on Wednesday.

During remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month in Orlando, the Republican governor said the Trump era was about “opportunity and hope.” Biden’s time is filled with “cancellation and trepidation,” he said.

Dunleavy followed those remarks with a statement on his website Thursday outlining how Alaska, if let off the Biden leash, could address America’s energy woes.

Alaska is awash in energy, but not able to capitalize on it,” Dunleavy wrote. “Mr. President, we know you can help with this.”

Dunleavy noted that America was hurting before Russia invaded Ukraine, and policies taken in response to the invasion will exacerbate that pain unless visionary and pragmatic actions are taken to address America’s energy needs.

“Mr. President you said your policies are not holding back domestic energy production. This will be a true statement when you reverse course and allow energy projects to get back on the track they were on before you took office,” Dunleavy wrote.

Biden’s first step should be to work with Americans and reverse bad decisions, Dunleavy said.

“You can lower the price at the pump for Americans by expediting the permitting and regulating processes on responsible oil and gas projects. The U.S. should not be begging for oil from dictatorships such as Iran and Venezuela. We can produce it at home with the highest of standards for environmental protection, if you will simply let us,” Dunleavy wrote.

The governor noted that the Biden administration has refused to defend the Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A).

“Willow is the largest standalone oil development on the North Slope in more than 20 years. It is nearly shovel ready, could be built by 2025-2026, and would supply some 160,000 barrels of oil per day,” Dunleavy wrote.

He wrote that if Biden reversed his own actions curbing development in the NPR-A and in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, “Alaska could place an additional ~17 billion barrels of oil and an additional 32Tcf of gas in the marketplace.”

Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska and other Republicans also called on Biden to let Alaska develop its resources, according to AlaskaNewsSource.

“If we need these resources, which we do, we will be needing these for decades to come,” Republicans wrote in a recent letter to Biden. “We should be producing them in our country with our great American workers and our high environmental standards. “This makes complete sense from an economic security perspective and a national security perspective and if we don’t do it, we’re going to be having to rely on and beg from countries that to be quite frank, don’t like us.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
