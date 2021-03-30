Alaska’s Republican governor essentially told President Joe Biden to take a hike in response to the Democrat’s insistence on a nationwide, one-size-fits-all coronavirus mask mandate.

“No thanks, @POTUS – you can keep your mask mandate,” Mike Dunleavy tweeted Monday evening. “We’ll keep doing it the #Alaska way: trust the people & let them live their lives.”

https://t.co/w9w0cnIkvy#akgov #Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) March 30, 2021

The governor was reacting to perfunctory, prepared statements Biden made hours earlier in which he urged “every governor, mayor, and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate.”

The 78-year-old career politician claimed his one-size-fits-all mask mandate is not political theater. No, he insisted, “it’s the patriotic duty” of all Americans to wear face burqas to combat the coronavirus.

“Please, this is not politics,” Biden declared. “Reinstate the mandate if you let it down. And business should require masks as well.”

Meanwhile, he’s allowing hundreds of thousands of unvetted, unmasked illegal aliens from 49 countries to flood the border and enter the United States.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of border state Texas, who visited the Rio Grande last weekend, revealed that migrants are testing positive for COVID-19 at a rate seven times higher than the general U.S. population.

Despite this health threat, Biden is doing nothing to block the mass entry of illegal aliens, who are roaming free in border towns and terrorizing local residents by robbing their homes and stealing their cars.

“Mask up. Mask up. It’s a patriotic duty,” Biden demanded.

The Democrat also suggested normal life won’t return unless everyone is masked.

“It’s the only way we ever get back to normal — to cheer together in stadiums full of fans; to gather together on holidays again safely; go to graduations, weddings,” he said.

As usual, Biden’s policy positions are not based in fact or reality.

For instance, it might make sense for people who live in crowded cities such as New York to wear masks because they frequently come into close contact with other people.

But does it make any sense to force a farmer in Iowa or a rancher working on a sprawling Texas ranch to wear a mask when working outdoors?

Meanwhile, this is how bumbling Biden wears his mask.

Immediately after calling for a nationwide mask mandate, Joe Biden puts his mask back on. https://t.co/nKP2dPcEXa pic.twitter.com/V6CRjoCplT — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 13, 2020

Biden and other panic-pimping Democrats insist that masks save lives, but they never criticized the lack of masks during the countless Black Lives Matter demonstrations over the past year.

This is Chicago. According to the left, THIS is okay but going to church, visiting your dying relatives, or sending your kids to school isn’t. Why the double standard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JzNpcYej3t — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 24, 2020

If masks are so effective at preventing the coronavirus, why have the viral epicenters been Democrat-run states with mask mandates, such as New York and California?

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has repeatedly slammed the left’s pathological obsession with unscientific mask mandates, saying the masks used by most Americans are as effective as wearing underwear on your face.

Paul, a physician, pointed out that places with strict mask mandates around the country experienced spikes in COVID-19 infections.

“Every one of the mandates — and you look in country after country, state after state — you look at when the mask mandates went in — the incidents went up exponentially after the mandates,” he said in December.

Paul continued: “It’s like wearing your underwear. You might as well cut your underwear up and wear your underwear as protection. It doesn’t work.”

