Alaska Rocked by Powerful 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Anchorage, Alaska on Friday morning, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The Anchorage Police Department said in a release, “There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage. Many homes and buildings are damaged. Many roads and bridges are closed.

“Stay off the roads if you don’t need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surroundings and loved ones.”

Here’s the islanded car at the wrecked anchorage off ramp. pic.twitter.com/626As53hzF — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) November 30, 2018

The APD release further said that officers had been dispatched throughout the area and are in the midst of “handling multiple situations.”

Footage from Snapchat maps on the earthquake in Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/5TPoHfpT7N — ThorneSC (@ThorneSC) November 30, 2018

The Weather Channel reported that the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning urging residents to seek higher ground.

The warning has since been canceled.

The Tsunami Warning in Alaska that accompanied this morning’s M7.0 earthquake has been cancelled. #Tsunami #earthquakeMore information at https://t.co/pXpCFxXtaU https://t.co/5WMYeGBy3S — NWS (@NWS) November 30, 2018

The Anchorage Daily News reported that the Anchorage School District sent an alert that said the students were safe and asked parents to pick up their children when they feel safe.

Insane footage inside a school during the massive Alaska earthquake. pic.twitter.com/ERePRcImKO — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 30, 2018

The Seward Highway — the only southern route out of Anchorage — was closed due to a rockslide, according to the news outlet.

The Glenn Highway running north of Anchorage also experienced major damage, making at least one direction impassable.

This is the only highway from Anchorage to Wasilla/Palmer and the rest of north and eas Alaska after this morning’s earthquake pic.twitter.com/5gLk7qcRd3 — Gerry Breshears (@gbreshears) November 30, 2018

Wasilla and Palmer serve as bedroom communities for thousands who work in Anchorage, the state’s major population center with approximately 300,000 people.

The largest electricity provider in the region said there are “power outages throughout” its system.

Many people posted images on social media of the earthquake’s impact.

Alaska Earthquake:- Alaska Governor has issued a declaration of disaster following massive magnitude 7.2 earthquake- Anchorage Police says there is major infrastructure damage across the area- Tsunami warning is no longer in effectpic.twitter.com/n4tJwJSIuM — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 30, 2018

The CBS News affiliate KTVA saw significant damage to its newsroom.

Friday’s quake is reportedly the largest to strike The Last Frontier since “The Great Alaskan Earthquake” in 1964.

According to the Associated Press, “On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest recorded in U.S. history, centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Anchorage. The quake, which lasted about 4½ minutes, and the tsunami it triggered claimed about 130 lives.”

President Donald Trump tweeted from the G-20 Summit in Argentina on Friday, “To the Great people of Alaska. You have been hit hard by a ‘big one.’ Please follow the directions of the highly trained professionals who are there to help you. Your Federal Government will spare no expense. God Bless you ALL!

To the Great people of Alaska. You have been hit hard by a “big one.” Please follow the directions of the highly trained professionals who are there to help you. Your Federal Government will spare no expense. God Bless you ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

