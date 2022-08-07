A podcast that hit the internet last week showed Anne Heche talking about boozing away a bad day.

The New York Post and CNN reported that the podcast was uploaded Friday, hours before she was in a blazing accident. The website TMZ said it was told by Heche’s representative that it was first posted Thursday.

On Friday, Heche slammed her car into an apartment building and sped away only to later hit a house that burst into flames, leaving her hospitalized. She has been reported in stable condition.

“Anne is in the ICU, she’s lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash,” CNN reported that it was told by what it said was “a source close to Heche.”

During the episode of “Better Together,” Heche talked about “no good, very bad days,” according to the Post.

Anne Heche after crashing into a house. Never seen anything quite like that. #AnneHeche pic.twitter.com/fLEYC7BlgU — 𝗜’𝗠 𝗢𝗡 𝗔 🆁🅰🅽🆃 ➪ (@OnARantMan) August 6, 2022

Heche told listeners to keep their “fingers crossed” that she and co-host Heather Duffy would get through the recording session.

“We are sitting with Re:Find,” she said, referring to a brand of vodka. Some commentators have said a red-capped bottle seen in the car Heche was driving Friday contained alcohol.

Will Anne Heche be charged with a crime for her accident? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 65% (933 Votes) No: 35% (494 Votes)

“We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle Re:Find!” she said, adding she “even did a terrible commercial” for the firm.

Duffy said their doctor had said “that we should be drinking vodka instead of wine.”

“And we listened! And we are drinking it — with wine chasers,” Heche said, slurring her words.



“Today’s been a very unique day,” Heche said, according to CNN. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes days just suck and I don’t know if you ever have them, but some days Mama says are … some days are those no good very bad days. And I don’t know why some days just end up like this, and things don’t really rock me like that.”

“I’m rocked — I am rocked,” she said, without fully explaining why, according to the Post. The podcast has since been taken down.

Anne Heche didn’t have an “accident”. She had an “on purpose”. She was drunk driving. And she crashed not only once, but twice, before being stopped because her car was actually inside someone’s house. I have zero tolerance or compassion for people who drive drunk. — Laura Kronen 🇺🇸 (@LauraKronen) August 6, 2022

She said in the podcast people interrupted her while she was meditating at her apartment, according to the Daily Mail.

Both the New York Post and TMZ said Heche’s representative said the podcast was recorded Monday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.