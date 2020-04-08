SECTIONS
Alec Baldwin Calls Trump Voters 'Mentally Ill'

Alec Baldwin speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at Saban Theatre on Sep. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.Kevork Djansezian / VMN19 / Getty Images for Comedy CentralAlec Baldwin speaks onstage at the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at Saban Theatre on Sep. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevork Djansezian / VMN19 / Getty Images for Comedy Central)

By Erin Coates
Published April 8, 2020 at 1:15pm
Tweets posted on the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation’s Twitter account Wednesday said that anyone who votes for President Donald Trump is “mentally ill.”

“Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents,” the account tweeted.

“He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this. If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

Prior tweets on the foundation’s timeline seem to imply that Baldwin uses the account as his personal Twitter, introducing guests for his podcasts and talking about a conversation he had with a celebrity.

Although it is unclear what “and now this” the foundation is referring to, the post was preceded by a retweet of an article about Trump threatening to withhold funds from the World Health Organization and another retweet of a commentator criticizing the president for the move.

“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO,” Trump said during his coronavirus media briefing on Tuesday.

“We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works, but when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good.”

Do you think Alec Baldwin's criticisms have gone too far?

The foundation’s other Wednesday morning post retweeted a 2012 tweet from new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany tweeted on Aug. 29, 2012, “How I Met Your Brother — Never mind, forgot he’s still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows.”

“This is the White House press secretary. If you are African American and vote for Trump, you are mentally ill.”

McEnany will become President Donald Trump’s fourth White House press secretary, replacing Stephanie Grisham, who announced Tuesday she was stepping down from the role.

Alec Baldwin has been a longtime critic of Trump and people who voted for him.

In a series of January tweets posted from the foundation’s Twitter account, Trump voters were blamed for the supposed “desecration” of American ideals.

“It’s Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame,” the foundation tweeted.

“For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized.”

Baldwin also portrays Trump as an inept, corrupt leader on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I made him as two-dimensional as I believe he deserves to be made. And we’re certainly vulgarized it from time to time, beyond certain limitations,” he told IndieWire in April 2019.

“But it’s essentially us repeating back what he says, and just holding up a mirror to what he says and does.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







