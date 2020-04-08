Alec Baldwin Calls Trump Voters 'Mentally Ill'

Tweets posted on the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation’s Twitter account Wednesday said that anyone who votes for President Donald Trump is “mentally ill.”

“Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents,” the account tweeted.

Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible.

And now this.

If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2020

“He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this. If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

Prior tweets on the foundation’s timeline seem to imply that Baldwin uses the account as his personal Twitter, introducing guests for his podcasts and talking about a conversation he had with a celebrity.

Although it is unclear what “and now this” the foundation is referring to, the post was preceded by a retweet of an article about Trump threatening to withhold funds from the World Health Organization and another retweet of a commentator criticizing the president for the move.

“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO,” Trump said during his coronavirus media briefing on Tuesday.

“We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works, but when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good.”

The foundation’s other Wednesday morning post retweeted a 2012 tweet from new White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany tweeted on Aug. 29, 2012, “How I Met Your Brother — Never mind, forgot he’s still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows.”

“This is the White House press secretary. If you are African American and vote for Trump, you are mentally ill.”

This is the White House press secretary.

If you are African American and vote for Trump, you are mentally ill. https://t.co/F6TSO1R2im — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2020

McEnany will become President Donald Trump’s fourth White House press secretary, replacing Stephanie Grisham, who announced Tuesday she was stepping down from the role.

Alec Baldwin has been a longtime critic of Trump and people who voted for him.

In a series of January tweets posted from the foundation’s Twitter account, Trump voters were blamed for the supposed “desecration” of American ideals.

2- …and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims.

The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters, as opposed — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 13, 2020

“It’s Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame,” the foundation tweeted.

“For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized.”

Baldwin also portrays Trump as an inept, corrupt leader on “Saturday Night Live.”

“I made him as two-dimensional as I believe he deserves to be made. And we’re certainly vulgarized it from time to time, beyond certain limitations,” he told IndieWire in April 2019.

“But it’s essentially us repeating back what he says, and just holding up a mirror to what he says and does.”

