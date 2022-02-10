Embattled actor Alec Baldwin has come out of hiding and is acting in a new movie, only 4 months after being involved in an on-set shooting that left one dead and another wounded.

Baldwin flew to the U.K. this week to begin work on a movie, but the incident on the set of Baldwin’s movie “Rust” that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead occurred less than four months ago. And public relations expert Dave Quast of Red Banyan told Fox News Digital that this quick return to work makes Baldwin look very bad.

Baldwin flew to Britain where he posted a video from the southern England town of Alton in East Hampshire. In the video, he joked about how his chauffeur’s car had been stolen from the airport, Page6 reported.

The jaunty air of the video and the fact that Baldwin is acting again so soon after hinting that he may quit acting forever is all bad PR, Quast told Fox.

“Some might question his sincerity when he so quickly goes abroad to shoot a disaster movie on the heels of a real-life disaster,” Quast said. “If Baldwin is going to keep making movies, then he may want to hold off for a more feel-good film that would showcase a softer side.”

Brand expert Eric Schiffer agreed, calling Baldwin’s decision to jump back to work a “boneheaded” move.

“Baldwin’s bounce to England for the film is boneheaded,” Schiffer told Fox, “because it creates more pressure on prosecutors to show there is no dual justice system where the elite can openly flaunt the norms and escape justice.”

In a separate video posted from the U.K., the 30 Rock star mentioned the shooting incident from October 21 of last year.

“I said I would keep a little diary while I was traveling and working. We had our first day today which is always tricky. I don’t work as much as I used to, and I’ve said this before maybe, but you go to work, and you forget what you’re supposed to do. I just was like, oh, God what do you do? What is acting or any of this nonsense that I’ve ended up doing? It’s strange to go back to work. I haven’t worked since October 21st of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film, and the accidental death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said in his Instagram video.

Baldwin claimed he is still in shock over the “Rust” incident.

“I may still even find that hard to say. I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months, and movies are nearly always the same,” he said from his hotel room bed.

Baldwin is in the U.K. to perform in 97 Minutes, a film being helmed by Finnish director Timo Vuorensola. It is a low-budget film about the high-jacking of a commercial jet.

According to the synopsis of the film posted at IMDB, “A hijacked 767 will crash in just 97 minutes when its fuel runs out. Against the strong will of NSA Deputy Toyin, NSA Director Hawkins prepares to have the plane shot down before it does any catastrophic damage on the ground, leaving the fate of the innocent passengers in the hands of Tyler, one of the alleged hijackers on board who is an undercover Interpol agent – or is he?”

It is unclear if this hijacking plot involves characters using guns.

Regardless, Baldwin is still not out from under the shooting that killed Hutchins and slightly wounded “Rust” director Joel Souza. Despite his claims that he was cooperating with the police, Baldwin waited months to hand over his cell phone despite the search warrant that was issued for his device. Indeed, he didn’t hand over the phone until January to satisfy a warrant issued a month earlier, and that was after authorities had repeatedly requested that he supply the phone.

The shooting occurred on the New Mexico set of “Rust” after Baldwin was handed a firearm that was loaded with a live round, instead of a blank. Baldwin fired the weapon at cinematographer Hutchins and director Souza who were blocking out the scene they were preparing to work on. The bullet passed through Hutchins and then struck Souza. Hutchins later died at a New Mexico hospital.

Baldwin was not using a “prop” gun as has been often misreported. As is common in movie productions, he was handling a real gun that was supposed to have been empty or only loaded with a blank.

Authorities in Santa Fe have repeatedly warned that Baldwin could still be charged as “criminally culpable” in the incident, and Santa Fe Sheriff Adam Mendoza also reminded the media that Baldwin is not “in the clear.”

Some are now wondering if Baldwin has let enough time pass since this horrible accident before once again appearing before the camera.

