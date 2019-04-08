Alec Baldwin Hints at 2020 Run: ‘Beating Trump Would Be So Easy’

Actor Alec Baldwin floated the idea of a 2020 presidential run against Donald Trump in a Monday tweet.

“If I ran for President, would you vote for me?” the former “30 Rock” star wrote. “I won’t ask you for any $. And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy.”

If I ran for President, would you vote for me? I won’t ask you for any $. And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy. So easy. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2019

He added in a subsequent tweet to his over 1 million followers, “These tweets save me millions in polling.”

Baldwin — who won an Emmy Award in 2017 for his portrayal of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” — has raised the idea of challenging the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the past.

While a guest on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show last June, the celebrity proclaimed, “If I ran, I would win.”

“I would absolutely win,” Baldwin continued, telling Stern that if he entered the race, it would be “the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.”

“I would love to run for that kind of position to have things be just very common sense, ” he said. “There are so many things this country needs to do that are just so obvious.”

Baldwin, 61, also expressed confidence that “someone great” other than him would emerge on the Democratic side to take on Trump.

On Friday, the entertainer targeted the president in a tweet, writing, “Trump is lazy, corrupt, neurologically impaired. But he must also be quite confused.

“He believes the world is, or should be, like the set of The Apprentice, where he is paid handsomely 4 doing very little. And that all of his hatred/bad behavior will be shelved by Mark Burnett.”

Trump is lazy, corrupt, neurologically impaired. But he must also be quite confused.He believes the world is, or should be, like the set of The Apprentice, where he is paid handsomely 4 doing very little. And that all of his hatred/bad behavior will be shelved by Mark Burnett. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2019

The Associated Press reported that Trump and Baldwin traded online barbs last year after the actor characterized portraying the current commander in chief on SNL as “agony.”

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony,” Trump tweeted. “Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin responded, “Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride.”

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

NBC “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon asked Baldwin on Thursday if he planned to continue impersonating Trump on SNL, and the actor answered, “I just don’t know.”

“I’m doing it now. We do it like once a month,” he added. “They keep pulling me back in … So I do Trump. I do my world famous ‘mediocre’ Trump impersonation.”

