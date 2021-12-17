Share
Commentary

Alec Baldwin in Hot Water After Police Issue New Search Warrant

 By Grant Atkinson  December 17, 2021 at 9:51am
Nearly two months after Alec Baldwin fired the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of “Rust,” the police continue to investigate Hutchins’ death.

According to Deadline, investigators have now zeroed in on Baldwin’s phone.

“Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins,” the warrant read.

The warrant stated the affiant was a peace officer “salaried by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.”

The affiant said her training has taught her that “people who have apparent knowledge of the incident often reach out to individuals involved in ongoing criminal investigations.”

In addition, the warrant stated people who were at the crime scene may have communicated via phone, which could provide evidence relevant to the investigation.

The warrant also included a chilling line suggesting the affiant may have more evidence against Baldwin than she revealed.

“Affiant has not included every fact related to this investigation, but has included only those facts Affiant believes are necessary to establish probable cause, for the issuance of a search warrant for the above mentioned device,” the warrant said.

Should Baldwin be concerned?

Since Hutchins’ death, Baldwin has denied he pulled the trigger of the gun. Instead, he said the gun fired when he released the hammer.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” Baldwin said in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

In a harrowing episode of ABC’s 20/20, entitled “The Deadly Take,” crew members gave their accounts of the accident.

“Halyna was telling Alec she wanted to see his thumb working the hammer back to do the shot,” special effects coordinator Thomas Gandy said.

“She was probably only 18 inches, two feet away, maybe, from the muzzle of the gun.”

Chief electrician Serge Svetnoy said he caught Hutchins after she collapsed from the shot.

“She said, ‘Something happened with my stomach, I don’t feel my legs,'” Svetnoy recalled. “Her skin was so white, and her lips gray.”

Investigators said they hoped seizing Baldwin’s phone will assist them in learning the truth about Hutchins’ tragic death.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
