Alec Baldwin Posts Rambling TikTok Lecture on Trump and Crime — He Should Sit This One Out

Actor Alec Baldwin went on a bizarre rant on Thursday regarding President Donald Trump’s federalization of Washington, D.C.’s, law enforcement, then posted it to TikTok.

The 67-year-old was filming himself having lunch at a farmer’s market and started the video by mumbling about bomb shelters.

“We just have to wait it out. We’re all in a bomb shelter,” he said. “And the bombs are dropping down.”

He then noticed two people walk by whom he believed to be Trump supporters, and stopped his train of thought to say, “Here comes a couple of a couple of Trumpsters right here. Anyway, we’re in a bomb shelter, with bombs just dropping on us everyday. Hoping to make it through until the next election.”

Baldwin said he lived in D.C. for several years in the 1970s and claimed that back then, they were “burning the Shah of Iran in effigy throughout Lafayette Park.” But now, if you “lit a match” in that same park today, “they’re probably going to shoot you,” he said, adding, “It’s all locked down.”

He then took a long pause, misquoted JFK, and circled back to federalization, before trailing off again.

The actor said New York City is filthy — just like D.C. — and that he had a “lot of ideas” on how to fix it, before he began rambling again.

“I had a lot of ideas for that. No fresh ideas,” he continued. “Put the camera on the street sweepers, so they can photograph the license plate and issue the ticket to the traffic department, police. Get rid of those outdoor dining things that can’t be cleaned more easily. A lot of rats under there, and food. Tell the owners of the building that ‘You have the clean out in front of the building.'”

“What’s going to happen next?” he asked. “Is Trump going to federalize the New York City Police Department? What’s after that? Chicago, L.A., Miami, Boston, and on and on? What’s after that? The NFL? The NBA? Is he gonna federalize them and take them over?”

Baldwin claimed this is a distraction for Trump, so the president can “deflect from his inadequacy by the bold, insane moves.”

“The takeover of D.C. police, it’s not what I need,” he concluded. “I don’t need this D.C. police to be taken over. I don’t. They need to get the tariffs over with. They need to get the war over with. They need to get the Gaza thing over with. And after that, we have something else we have to get over with.”

Baldwin is not exactly known for his friendly public demeanor.

He was kicked off an American Airlines flight in 2011 for refusing to turn off his cellphone, allegedly punched a New York photographer in 2012, got arrested in 2014 for getting belligerent with NYPD officers, and was arrested again in 2018 for allegedly punching a man over a parking space, according to People magazine.

Then of course, in 2021, there was the infamous shooting incident on the set of the movie “Rust,” which resulted in him being put on trial for involuntary manslaughter. The case was ultimately dismissed by the judge, however, and he was set free.

Baldwin did, however, face a flurry of civil lawsuits and reached settlement agreements with certain parties who were involved.

He has free speech and can obviously say whatever he wants.

Yet given how many times he wandered off his point, and how crazy some of his statements sounded, it might’ve been better if he’d just sat this one out entirely.

