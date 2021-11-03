Alec Baldwin Releases Expletive Laced Meltdown Over Crew Rumors That Set Was Unsafe

Alec Baldwin did not do himself any favors on Tuesday when he shared an angry post from a crewmember from the set of the film “Rust,” where he fatally shot and killed a cinematographer in an incident that is still being investigated by police — and scrutinized by the public.

In seven Instagram posts, the actor shared a lengthy tirade from Terese Magpale Davis, who worked in the film’s wardrobe department. (Apparently the 63-year-old Baldwin doesn’t know how to select multiple images for one post, which Instagram users can easily do.)

“Read this,” he captioned the first post, which included a screenshot of the beginning of Davis’ own social media posts slamming the “narrative” that the set of the film was unsafe, which has been perpetuated by several other crew members who have criticized the long hours and working conditions of the production.

“I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls***,” Davis wrote.

The costumer claimed that it can be easily proven that no one was working the lengthy hours that have been reported by union crew members who walked off the set just hours before Baldwin shot and killed Halnya Hutchins as he was practicing a stunt with a firearm he had been told was not loaded.

“The day Halyna died we had come off of a 12 hour turnaround after an 11 hour shoot day. We had (including camera) gotten off by 6:30 pm,” the post read.

“We had just had a 56 hour weekend right before that. No one was too tired to do their jobs. This is all provable by daily timesheets,” she continued.

She also criticized crew members for being dissatisfied with the accommodations that were offered them in Santa Fe, a response to reports from the Los Angeles Times that the production team refused to provide hotel rooms to the crew, many of whom were based in Albuquerque.

What’s more, she claimed that Dave Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the firearm and told him it was a “cold gun” after picking it up from a tray arranged by rookie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was never “flippant about safety” contrary to reports that the set was unsafe.

“Am I angry with him? Yes. But I won’t jump on the bandwagon and pretend he was uncaring about our safety the whole way through,” Davis stated.

She also defended 24-year-old Gutierrez-Reed, who admitted in an interview before Hutchins was shot that she doubted her own preparedness to work as head armorer.

“I’ll fight to have our armorers have higher standards they must pass to be in that position where they hold all of our lives in their hands,” she wrote.

“But I’m not okay with using her to be the poster child for better hours.”

Baldwin told reporters over the weekend that he has been silent on the shooting because, as there is an ongoing investigation into Hutchins’ death, he has not been allowed to comment on the case.

Sharing Davis’ post marks the first time that he has commented on the conditions of the set, which have been the subject of much of the swirling discussion surrounding the fatal accident.

It is unclear if this constitutes commenting on the case, but it’s definitely a very bad look for Baldwin, who unavoidably appears defensive and as though he is indeed commenting on Hutchins’ shooting death, which occurred literally at his hands.

Ironically, Davis also slammed the “pitchfork” outrage mob that is criticizing the “Rust” crew, who she said have “no idea” what they’re talking about.

“Maybe you could just not be one more person with a pitchfork in a mob that has no idea what you’re talking about because YOU WEREN’T THERE,” she declared.

The irony here is that while I don’t know what Davis’ stance on gun control is, we know very well that Baldwin and his ilk are usually the first to turn into overnight firearms experts the moment the latest high-profile shooting hits social media, proverbial pitchforks in hand, to pin it all on the NRA, Republican politicians and law-abiding private gun owners everywhere.

They are also the first to advocate for stringent and nonsensical gun control measures when they very clearly know next to nothing about types of firearms, firearm safety and defensive firearm use — the latter of which stops dozens of shootings a year with hardly any media coverage.

Perhaps if Baldwin knew more about the firearms he criticizes so much and listened to people who know more about guns than he does, he would have known to take the routine precaution of checking the firearm himself before he went waving it around at his cinematographer.

