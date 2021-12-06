Share
News

Alec Baldwin Said It's 'Unlikely' He'll Be Charged with Any Crime, But the District Attorney Just Shut That Assumption Down with One Statement

 By Jack Davis  December 6, 2021 at 5:49am
Share

The New Mexico district attorney investigating the shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie, “Rust,” has taken issue with a claim Baldwin made last week that he is not likely to face charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, of New Mexico’s First Judicial District, said no one is in the clear, according to published reports.

“Certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of ‘Rust,’” she said according to TMZ.

Carmack-Altwies said she will “exercise my prosecutorial discretion to its fullest, including filing charges that are supported by probable cause,” Deadline reported.

The DA’s office is “exploring various legal theories at the time,” she said.

Trending:
'Bang, Bang. They Dead': The Last Person Parents Would Expect Just Threatened to Shoot Up a School

“Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome,” Carmack-Altwies said, according to Deadline.

“As the First Judicial District Attorney, I have not made a decision to charge or not charge any individuals involved in the shooting that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins and injury of Joel Souza,” Carmack-Altwies said.

Baldwin offered his account of what happened in an interview with ABC, according to Reuters.

“I feel someone is responsible for what happened, but I know it isn’t me. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly,” Baldwin said.

“I’ve been told by people in the know… that it is highly unlikely I would be charged with anything criminally,” he said.

Baldwin said he did not check the gun to see if it held a live round.

Assistant Director Dave Halls said the gun was”cold,” meaning it had no live rounds, before handing it to Baldwin, according to an affidavit reported by The New York Times.

Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger of the gun that fired the fatal shot.

“I let go of the hammer of the gun and it goes off,” he said.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has said the FBI will provide information as to how the gun fired.

Related:
Watch: Newly Released Dashcam Footage of Daunte Wright Shooting Revealed

“Guns don’t just go off,” Sheriff Adan Mendoza told Fox News Digital last week. “So whatever needs to happen to manipulate the firearm, he did that, and it was in his hands.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Money-Grubbing Hillary Clinton Will Read You Her 2016 'Victory Speech,' But Only if You Pay Her First
Disturbing Video Appears to Show Minneapolis Mob, Some Clad in Islamic Garb, Invading Apartment and Beating Two Women
ESPN Shields BLM Shill Roger Goodell, Frantically Kills Live Interview Where He Was Getting Roasted
Arrest Made After Fox News' 50-Foot Christmas Tree Is Set Ablaze in NYC
Furious Mother Alleges Barack Obama Academy Bribed Her Son to Get COVID Shot Without Her Consent
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!