Alec Baldwin's Ex-Wife Looks Unrecognizable, But Theme of Baby Shower She Was at Is Even More Concerning

Actress Kim Basinger, the ex-wife of actor Alec Baldwin, was almost unrecognizable in photos from their daughter’s baby shower Monday.

Of course, it’s not unusual for an aging former movie star to undergo plastic surgery to try to cling to youth, or for those to procedures to leave the person looking strange.

What is unusual, however, is the theme of Ireland Baldwin’s baby shower.

She and her boyfriend, musician RAC, held a strip club-themed “baby blowout” for unborn daughter Holland at Jumbo’s Clown Room, an adult entertainment venue in Hollywood, the New York Post reported.

Both the choice of theme and Basinger’s physical appearance generated talk on social media.

Many wondered why the actress and other celebrities would opt for surgery that makes them look like this.

Oh my gosh. Plastic procedures gone wrong. Too many injections. — Marsha Buchanan (@MarshaBuchanan) March 7, 2023

Why do they all go for that God awful puffy look? AGE GRACEFULLY! — François Péladeau (@F__Peladeau) March 8, 2023

The answer is obvious: Hollywood and the entertainment industry are purely concerned with material things, including how celebrities look. Basinger cannot afford to look older; she needs to look as young and beautiful as possible if she is going to continue to be relevant in the industry.

Would you attend a strip club-themed baby shower? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (77 Votes)

The actress, who won an Oscar for her role in “L.A. Confidential,” is not the only one who has gone down this path. Just take a look at Madonna, who, in the name of trying to reverse aging, has destroyed her appearance with plastic surgery, as many noted after seeing her at last month’s Grammy Awards.

Fans say Madonna was “unrecognizable” during Grammy’s speech 😳 pic.twitter.com/rATs0fW61v — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 6, 2023



Unfortunately, Basinger’s new face was far from the most disturbing part of the evening.

That would be Ireland Baldwin’s decision to have a strip club baby shower.

Photos on her Instagram account show both the mother-to-be (in sheer lingerie) and father-to-be cavorting with strippers.

There’s also a sign reading “Baby’s First Strip Club” and ultrasound photos printed with “#hollandsfirststripclub.”

Apparently, having drag queens dance provocatively for children is no longer enough. Now they want to teach children about sexual perversion before they are even born.

Naturally, social media was full of people horrified at the idea of a strip club baby shower.

So tasteless and crude — RhodyRedMomma (@RhodyMomma) March 7, 2023

Nothing shouts “wonderful family” like a strip club themed baby shower. — Josh (@Josh_is_a_Rev) March 8, 2023

“this is what feminism is all about” if by feminism you mean celebrating the birth of a new human in a place that builds profits off the backs of often vulnerable women who are reduced to body parts & exploited for a narrative built by men then I’m out https://t.co/rtj4s7p14U — Kristin Collier (@KristinCollie20) March 8, 2023

Baby showers are supposed to be a celebration to welcome a new member to the family and provide gifts for the parents-to-be, not an opportunity for hedonism.

This just once again demonstrates the filth of Hollywood. It is a place that has lost all sense of morality and decency, going so far as to make even baby showers an occasion of immoral pleasure-seeking.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.