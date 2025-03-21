Alec Baldwin's Red Carpet Humiliation Gets Even Worse as He and Wife Release Cringy Response to Backlash

The Baldwins are trying to run damage control after a painfully humiliating red-carpet moment.

Actor and known Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, made headlines after their March 11 spat in which the actor was talked down to by his wife during an interview.

Baldwin tried to comment when the duo was asked about their TLC show “The Baldwins.” When his wife was responding and Baldwin tried to get a word in, she proceeded to chastise him, speaking to him more like a child or the family pet than her husband.

“When I’m talking, you’re not talking!” she snapped, and when her husband tried to speak again, she repeated herself: “When I’m talking, you’re not talking!”

News outlets and gossip columns wrote extensively about the exchange, with many observers expressing sympathy for the way the actor had been treated by his wife.

Now, the couple is trying to make light of the moment. On Thursday, Hilaria posted via Instagram a video of the two lying in bed as they tried to poke fun at their earlier exchange.

The video has the audio of the red-carpet moment playing, now with the roles reversed as they lip-sync what the other had said in the earlier clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Hilaria then proceeded to tell followers that moment was called “manterrupting,” allowing Baldwin to say the word.

She then proceeded to lecture and take charge in the same manner we witnessed last week, only letting Baldwin speak when she allowed it. She tried to downplay what happened amid growing criticism of her behavior and marriage.

“The whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time,” she said, before one of the Baldwin children came into their bedroom.

The pair then kissed, hoping the video would put all controversy to rest.

It did not.

Baldwin looks almost the same here. His wife comes off as overbearing and controlling.

This looks like a man clinging to a waning agreeable temperament for the sake of his marriage and his children.

Baldwin ended up seeming more like his wife’s child than her husband. Her tone was incredibly condescending and maternal.

Baldwin is one of the most outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, which has made him plenty of detractors and critics of his own over the years, but husbands, fathers, and other men can’t help but feel some degree of sympathy after seeing both clips.

Nobody with an awareness of what a healthy, functioning relationship looks like sees Baldwin in this state and concludes all is well.

It’s not so simple as saying the roles should be reversed and a husband should “rule” over his wife instead.

There’s a mutual respect that is lacking here.

The man looks like a hostage. Blink twice if you need help, Alec.

