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Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas Wednesday evening. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported, triggering panic in Caracas, according to AFP journalists.
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Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas Wednesday evening. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported, triggering panic in Caracas, according to AFP journalists. (Manaure Quintero - AFP / Getty Images)

ALERT: 2 Major Earthquakes Within Minutes of Each on Different Parts of Globe - Injury Situations Unclear - VIDEO

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 24, 2026 at 4:39pm
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Two major earthquakes have hit two different sides of the world within minutes of each other, with damage as yet unknown.

According to The New York Times, the bigger of the two quakes hit Venezuela Wednesday evening, with the epicenter of the 7.1-magnitude event occurring 17 miles from the town of Montalbán at 6:04 p.m. Venezuela time.

Less than half an hour later, in another hemisphere, a 6.9-magnitude quake hit off the coast of Japan, with Earthquake Track reporting the epicenter was a little over 20 miles east northeast of Kuji.

That quake occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, Japan time.

Early reports indicated the Venezuelan earthquake was the more destructive of the two events.

“Although the quake’s epicenter was on land, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves were possible along the coasts of Venezuela, Bonaire, Curacao and Aruba,” the New York Times reported.

The Associated Press said that tsunami advisories were extended to American possessions in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Will you please join us in praying for the victims in both hemispheres?

In addition, footage uploaded to social media allegedly showed buildings collapsing up to 120 miles away in the capital of Caracas.

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The AP reported that Venezuelans “evacuated swaying buildings and homes in the capital.”

The last major earthquake event to hit Venezuela came last September, when four separate quakes hit the northwest area of the country.

A 70-year-old man died, and over a hundred were injured, according to reports.

The last quake of this magnitude to hit Venezuela was in 2018, when a 7.2-magnitude quake killed more than 400 people. According to Al Jazeera, more than 80 percent of the country’s population lives in active seismic zones.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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