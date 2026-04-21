Alert: 26 Christians Kidnapped in 8 Days by Muslims Fulani Terrorists in Nigeria

A recent wave of coordinated attacks against besieged Christians in Nigeria has left at least 26 people kidnapped in just eight days.

According to a Monday report from the platform Truth Nigeria, between April 10 and April 17 in the state of Kaduna, villagers reported armed encounters with Islamic militants in multiple communities.

Residents told Truth Nigeria that the attackers stormed seven Christian villages, killing two people and wounding two others during raids.

“The militia is moving ward to ward like they own the land,” Alipiri Ado, head of internally displaced persons in Kajuru County, told the outlet.

“Our people are sleeping in the bush, and nobody is coming to help them,” Ado added.

The most recent attack occurred on April 17 in the village of Doka, when militants arrived on motorbikes in broad daylight.

Seven villagers were abducted in that raid, including five children.

“The terrorists came in their numbers on motorbikes, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’” a farmer named Gabriel Nalado told Truth Nigeria. “It is very sad to see that many children were kidnapped.”

Other recent attacks share a similar pattern, per the report.

On April 14, one Christian was shot dead in the community of Apanako Rimau, while another man was severely beaten in a nearby area.

A raid on April 13 also resulted in a husband and wife being removed from their home in the middle of the night.

This wave of anti-Christian violence began on April 10 with a raid in Nigeria’s Kampani Maro, where 10 villagers were kidnapped, one was killed, and another was wounded.

That same day, seven more Christians were kidnapped in a separate attack.

In total, more than 60 abductions have been reported in the area over the past two months, according to the report.

Security analysts cited by Truth Nigeria said the attacks are part of a broader pattern across Nigeria’s Middle Belt.

Adakole Adam, a security consultant, said of the violence, “This is not farmer-herder conflict. This is territorial conquest.”

Earlier this year, two House Republicans proposed a bill to protect Nigeria’s vulnerable Christian population.

Rep. Riley Moore of West Virginia and Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey proposed the “Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026,” but the proposal has stalled.

Weeks later, 26 Christians were killed during Easter weekend attacks in northern Nigeria.

In December, President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes against ISIS militants who were targeting Christians in the country.

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” Trump said at the time.

Mainstream American media outlets routinely dismiss or downplay the violence against Christians.

After Trump’s strike, The New York Times published a report that quoted Muslims “grappling with the aftermath of a bombing ordered by President Trump.”

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